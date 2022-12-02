Read full article on original website
A Viral Video from an England Transplant to Texas Gets H-E-B Perfectly
If you ask any East Texan what chain store they would love to have in the area, about 80 percent would have H-E-B in their top three. Brookshire's is king here, and nothing wrong with that, but we would like to see a little bit more grocery competition in East Texas. A video has been going viral from Oli Pettigrew, known as thatenglishmanintexas on TikTok. He is a transplant from across the pond to our great state and takes some time to sing the praises of his local H-E-B.
Four of the Top 15 Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US are in Texas
I've got friends who just don't go on vacation anymore because they don't trust their pets with anyone else, does that sound familiar? Out pets our important, a big part of our family too. Well, some good news here, turns out Dallas, TX is an extremely pet-friendly city, but not quite as much as one other Texas city.
Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight
A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
This Study Put Texas On The List Of America’s Top 10 Grossest States
Texas is one of the most beautiful places in the world. I might be a little biased coming from the Lone Star State, but when it lands on a list of gross states I'm going to take issue with that. Apparently, it's not all coming up roses in Texas. If...
How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Texans Electric Bills?
We've done it, transformed our homes into our personal Christmas holiday sanctuary. Our decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorations adorn the inside of our homes with cherished memories. Because our Christmas spirit can't be contained, we decorate the outside of our homes with lights too!. Many East Texans...
Amazing Entries From Light Up East Texas 2022 That Could Win $500
East Texans are really showing off their Christmas spirit this year. Local neighborhoods are shining bright thanks to all the lights on the houses and the lit-up inflatables and other decorations that are popping up in front yards everywhere. Many East Texans have spent countless hours outlining the peaks and...
A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police
A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
Here’s A List Of 10 Popular Christmas Tree Farms In East Texas
There's no need to buy and burn one of those pine-scented candles in your home to get you in the mood for Christmas, all you need is a fresh-cut tree from a local Christmas tree farm!. I have always wanted to but never have gone to a Christmas tree farm...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
