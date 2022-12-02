Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?
If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
makeuseof.com
What's the Difference Between an ISO and RAR/ZIP Files?
When transferring large files between computers or downloading software, you may encounter two types of files—ISO and RAR/ZIP. While both can store and transfer data, there are some key differences between the two that you should understand. Let's take a closer look at what makes each file type unique.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Ubuntu on VMware Workstation
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions out there. Even if you are a Windows user, you may have heard of Ubuntu and its features from your peers. It has lower system requirements than Windows and can help you re-purpose your old PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Fingerprint Login on a Laptop Running Ubuntu
Biometric authentication methods such as facial or fingerprint recognition, are an effective way to keep your device secure and protect it from unauthorized access. If you've...
makeuseof.com
How to Autofill Credit Card Details on an iPhone
Many might remember when Google Chrome announced Autofill almost a decade ago. Since then, it's almost hard to imagine a world where your details aren't filled out automatically for you.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x80072F30 on Windows
You can download and install a multitude of Windows 11/10 apps when you access Microsoft Store. However, some users can't utilize MS Store because of a 0x80072F30 error. Those users see an error message that says "Check your connection… Code: 0x80072F30" whenever they open MS Store.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Configure the Microsoft PC Manager on Windows 11
There is no shortage of PC cleaner and maintenance apps for Windows. Even if you are an older Windows user, you might remember apps like AVG Tuneup or CCleaner. These apps helped you clear out unnecessary clutter and even improve the overall performance by a tiny bit.
makeuseof.com
Google's "Unusual Traffic" Error: What It Means and How to Fix It
Error messages are a simple and convenient way to notify users that there is an issue with their device or software. You've probably encountered plenty of error messages over the years, but some are puzzling and difficult to bypass. Google's "unusual traffic from your computer network" is one of them. So what is it? And what can you do about it?
makeuseof.com
10 Platforms That Pay Users to Learn About Crypto
Learn-to-earn platforms have become a highly popular way of promoting various protocols, and more platforms are beginning to offer crypto rewards for online learners. In many...
makeuseof.com
What Is 3D Slicing and Why Is It Important?
3D slicing is the process of taking a 3D model and converting it into instructions that the printer can understand. It is an essential step in the 3D printing process, and it's important to know how it works and how you can slice your 3D models using popular and industry-standard 3D slicers like Cura.
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Why 2022 Wasn’t the Best Year for Chromebooks
Chromebooks hit an all-time popularity high in 2020 as billions of people were forced to stay home, and discovered they needed a cheap way of entertaining themselves, working, and engaging with the education system. But 2021 saw sales drop off sharply to 37.3 million units, and it's estimated that a mere 30 million Chromebooks will have shipped by the end of 2022.
todaynftnews.com
Opera’s dedicated browser allows immediate NFT minting via Alteon LaunchPad
Opera has joined Alteon LaunchPad to allow newbies of NFT and Web3 space mint non-fungible tokens easily. Users will have access to a feature that will allow them to drag and drop media files in the browser that will write a smart contract besides uploading the file into a blockchain to transform the files into non-fungible tokens.
makeuseof.com
What Is Network Discovery on Windows 10? How to Turn It On or Off
Microsoft has built settings into Windows to help simplify how you connect to other devices on a network. The bundle of nerve fibers holding this up is referred to as Network Discovery settings and you'll need to play nice with it if you want, for instance, to connect to a wireless printer on your network. Here's what all this means.
cryptoglobe.com
LandX Launches LNDX Token on Testnet
Today, LandX has deployed smart contracts for the final stage of the LandX testnet launch. The “Dress Rehearsal” testnet went live on Ethereum’s Goerli network. The testnet token launch will take place from the 7th December 2022 and will be conducted in four stages:. Stage 1 –...
makeuseof.com
How to Import and Sync Strava Data to Trailforks
Trailforks is one of the most popular mountain biking apps on the market, and you've no doubt heard of it. While Trailforks is growing in popularity, Strava has long been one of the most popular GPS tracking apps for mountain bikers.
What are the Benefits of Using Docker Containers & When Should They Be Used?
Docker is a containerization platform that makes it easy to build, deploy, and run containers in production. Docker is open source and helps to speed up application delivery and also reduces operational costs as it lowers infrastructure operational expenses. In short, given a Docker container image, you can now run any kind of application with minimum upfront cost and resource consumption.
itsecuritywire.com
Three Innocuous Linux Vulnerabilities Used to Gain Full Root Privileges
The Threat Research Unit at Qualys has demonstrated how a new Linux flaw could be combined with two other, seemingly unimportant flaws to grant full root privileges on a vulnerable system. Race conditions exist in Snapd, a Canonical tool used for the Snap software packaging and deployment system, and the...
thefastmode.com
Amazon Joins Open Invention Network
Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced that Amazon has joined as a community member, reinforcing its commitment to OSS as an enabler of innovation. OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Default Password Manager on Your iPhone
Whenever you create or log into an account, you might notice prompts from your browser or device asking you to save that information. If you choose to do so, these details go into a password manager so that you can automatically fill in the information moving forward.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Burp Suite's Intruder Tool to Pentest Web Apps
Burp Suite is a powerful vulnerability scanner developed by Portswigger used to test web application security. Burp Suite, which comes with distributions like Kali and Parrot, has a tool called Intruder, which allows you to perform automated special attacks against online applications for ethical hacking. The Intruder is a flexible and configurable tool, meaning you can use it to automate any task that comes up in testing applications.
