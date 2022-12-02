A look at Tennessee players who entered transfer portal after regular-season finale

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has concluded its 2022 regular-season.

The Vols await its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Tennessee’s regular-season finale Nov. 26 at Vanderbilt, UT student-athletes have entered the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee student-athletes who entered the NCAA transfer portal are listed below.