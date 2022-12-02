Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
'The Empire Strips Back' returns to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Russall Beattie created a “Star Wars” burlesque parody show in Sydney, Australia, for a small audience. But demand was so great that the show continued to grow. “The Empire Strips Back” is for ages 18 and over and features all of our favorite “Star...
Bay News 9
CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles, event goes smoothly
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles were closed to vehicles through 3 p.m. Sunday for the year's final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encouraged residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of non-motorized transport.
Comments / 0