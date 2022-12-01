Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
21st Tamale Festival holiday event returns to Mesa after pandemic-caused hiatus
PHOENIX — The annual Tamale Festival returns to the Valley this weekend for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holiday event with a tamale contest, food tasting, music, dancing and free toys will commence Saturday and Sunday at the Mesa Convention Center. The contest...
phoenixmag.com
5 Local Holiday Markets to Mark on Your Calendar This Season
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind locally made gift this holiday season, here are five Phoenix markets to find the perfect present while enjoying the reasons for the season: community and fun. Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. Coley Arnold and Lindsey and Kevin Holt – the visionaries behind...
12news.com
Valley cities cancel holiday events due to stormy weather
ARIZONA, USA — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend. The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
peoriatimes.com
Big Lots to host grand opening at new Peoria store
Big Lots, a leading home discount retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest store at 24760 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria, on Saturday, Dec. 10. At the grand opening, shoppers can expect doorbuster offers as well as scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers each day with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the grand opening weekend, Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
AZFamily
35th annual APS Electric Light Parade shines bright in Phoenix
Two people are displaced after a fire burned down their north Phoenix home near 56th Street and Thunderbird Road Saturday evening. Thankfully, no one was injured from the blaze. Consumer Reports figures out the best gifts for the young adult in your life. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Consumer Reports...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Community center in the works for San Tan Valley
At the northeast corner of San Tan Valley, on a one-acre patch of dirt, the Pan de Vida Foundation has been helping those in need around the Queen Creek and San Tan Valley area since 2003. Now, the local nonprofit Pan de Vida is in the midst of planning a...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
KTAR.com
Growing Asian District in Mesa budding with enthusiasm for restaurants, shops, diversity
PHOENIX — Near Dobson Road and Main Street in Mesa is one of the Valley’s hidden gems: the Asian District. It’s a concentration of businesses big and small that line the streets and fill up strip malls. They sell food and products from different countries and cultures.
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its Place
A new pizzeria has opened where a previous pizza restaurant had failed.Photo byBrenna Huff/UnsplashonUnsplash. It isn’t uncommon for one restaurant to replace another restaurant when it goes out of business. The space is already set up to accommodate guests, it has a kitchen, and all the other appliances and devices needed to run the business. It’s a faster setup and allows the new owner to get everything up and running sooner, which means they are paying less in rent for months they are not actively bringing money in. However, one thing that isn’t as common is the same style of restaurant replacing the one that failed. And yet, in this case, a new pizza restaurant is replacing an old pizza restaurant in downtown Phoenix.
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
arcadianews.com
New beer hall marks eighth eatery for Phoenix brothers
After the success of their Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup chain, Phoenix brothers Aaron and Jared Pool are excited to open their new venture this winter. The duo has been in business together for nearly a decade and are preparing to open their latest establishment: a beer hall in Park Central called The Green Woodpecker.
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
ecollegetimes.com
A Must-See: Mint Tempe dispensary marks its next ‘first’
Mint Cannabis co-founder Raul Molina is amazed at how his brand has grown. “Tempe is the first one we opened here on March 15, 2017; we were given the licenses in October of 2016,” says Molina, who also serves as chief operations officer. “When we started, it was only...
Your Behind BBQ to Open New Concept in Florence
Pitmasters, Kyle Matuszewski and Justin Coffini, will double down on their award-winning 'smoke-fried' chicken wings at Birds & Bones when it opens next year.
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, many without power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. South Chandler and Mesa saw the most rain with 0.2 inches hitting land since 6 a.m., according to the Maricopa County rain gauges. Sky Harbor,...
luxury-houses.net
Listed For $6.495 Million, This Dazzling Fully Renovated Home in Paradise Valley Includes The Striking Camelback Mountain Views
6443 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6443 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers the ultimate quality of living with a total renovation, fully-furnished and modern furniture with panoramic views of the majestic Camelback Mountain Views. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,405 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6443 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Christopher V Karas (phone: 602 919 6511) at Launch Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
'It's just rude and mean': Holiday vandals stab, kick Christmas inflatables in Gilbert neighborhood
GILBERT, Ariz. — A real-life grinch has targeted Christmas decorations in Gilbert and left inflatables stabbed and destroyed this week. From November 25 to November 30, four people made criminal damage reports to Gilbert police regarding their holiday decorations near Gilbert and Ray roads, the department said. Sandeep Rajamani’s...
scottsdale.org
Drive-thru weed gets no opposition
There does not appear to be any initial opposition from the community to a plan to add a drive-thru facility at a marijuana dispensary at 15190 N. Hayden Road in the Scottsdale Airpark. While neighbors and homeowners associations in the area were notified, nobody showed up to an open house...
Comments / 0