Macomb County Sheriffs Office Raises Some Eyebrows With Elf On A Shelf Photo
Everybody is in the holiday spirit and one of the traditions in the past decade to really blow up is posting photos of Elf on a Shelf getting into all sorts of holiday mischief. He's also there to have a little holiday fun, which is what the Macomb County Sheriff's Office has been getting into the past few days.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
HometownLife.com
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood
Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K
Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in Macomb County set to open Sunday night for people in need.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Sesame Street Original Cast Member Bob “Johnson” McGrath Has Died At The Age of 90; Was UofM Alumni
Sesame Street has sadly lost another member of the Neighborhood this week. Michigan alum, Bob McGrath, aka "Bob Johnson" on Sesame Street, has died at the age of 90. Bob was one of the original members of the Sesame Street cast, added in 1969, but his career after attending the University of Michigan wasn't just about Muppets and Big Birds.
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Families displaced after fire tears through Novi neighborhood, engulfing three homes
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three families were displaced after a fire tore through their homes at a Novi mobile home park Monday morning. The fire chief said calls came in around 2:30 a.m. and found a unit complete engulfed in fire. The blaze, believed to have started at a shed, eventually spread to three homes.
WNEM
Expecting family loses everything in fire just before Christmas
FRASER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire has left a Bay County family with little more than the clothes on their backs just weeks before Christmas and the birth of their baby girl. The fire engulfed their Fraser Township home Thursday night. Thankfully, the Arquette family was at a friend’s...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
