Good Morning, New Orleans as a humid start continues. More warm and humid weather is on the way Tuesday afternoon and that trend is going to continue through the week. Right now it looks like we could see a pattern flip to some cooler air at some point next week, but likely not before then. A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for some until 9AM. This includes the Northshore, River Parishes, and Mississippi Gulf Coast! Use low beams if encountering patchy fog!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO