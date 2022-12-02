Read full article on original website
Fortnite Chapter 4 Twin Mag SMG Stats & Location
If you’re curious about the newly-added Twin Mag SMG, what stats it carries, and where you can find it, we have you covered. The Twin Mag SMG was revealed and added in Fortnite Chapter 4, which debuted December 4th (check out the other new weapons added!) alongside the Thunder Shotgun. Let’s get into the stats and where to find the Twin Mag SMG.
Fluffy Horde announces Xbox port for December
Fluffy Horde, the unusual side-scroller that blends in tower defense and real-time strategy, has just revealed that it will finally get an Xbox port four years after launch. In a new tweet, publisher RedDeer Games has revealed that Fluffy Horde will be available on Xbox consoles on December 23rd, 2022:
Tauros Weakness in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring some new additions to the game, which means there’s a lot of new pocket monsters out there that can be collected and battled against. When battling against certain Pokemon, it’s unclear what type they are initially, so learning which moves you should use is very important! If you want to know what Tauros’s weaknesses are then we’ll walk you through them in this guide.
Best Let It Snow Decks for Clash Royale – Snowball Challenge!
Clash Royale is holding the Let It Snow event, and players will need to build themselves a deck from a variety of select cards that fit this theme. If you don’t fancy yourself much of a deck builder, the never fear, because we’ve got a list of options that you can take into battle!
Antimatter Games showcase The World of I.G.I. Origins, a prequel to the 2000’s Project I.G.I.
Project I.G.I.: I’m Going In, simply known as Project I.G.I., was created by Innerloop Studios and published by Eidos Interactive in December 2000. Despite receiving mixed and mediocre reviews, the game’s sound design and visuals were acclaimed, in part due to its usage of a proprietary game engine that was previously used in Innerloop’s Joint Strike Fighter. It was followed by I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike in 2003. Previously, the publisher Toadman Interactive announced in 2019 that the prequel I.G.I. Origins would be released in 2023.
5 Letter Words with NEK in Them – Wordle Clue
If you need a list of 5-letter words with NEK in them, we have you covered! If you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall when figuring out the Wordle daily puzzle or another word puzzle, we are here to help. For example, Wordle is a daily game that challenges your brain to figure out the day’s 5 letter word, but sometimes we feel stumped looking at the known letters that are in the puzzle.
Nike Finders Keepers Answers 12/4/2022
If you need help figuring out the answer for today’s Nike Finders Keepers, we have you covered. Nike kicked off a digital scavenger hunt that started December 1st and goes through December 7th 2022. Each day, there will be a clue or multiple clues that you’ll have to use to find the product the clue(s) is referring to. You can check out the most recent clue here.
Type or Die Codes (December 2022) – Free Coins!
Roblox Type or Die is an experience developed by Type or Die for the platform. In this game, you will be answering a variety of questions with the longest possible answer. If you can stay ahead of the other players, you will avoid plummeting into lava and will earn yourself some coins. You can use these coins to purchase different towers to customize your domination of other players.
World of Tanks Holiday Event and Free DLC
The Holiday Season is coming to the World of Tanks in a Holiday Ops Event. This event will bring surprises, rewards, and more until January 9, 2023, at 07:00 CET (UTC+1). In addition, Steam players can receive a free, limited-time DLC until January 9, 2023. Details of the event and...
Fruit Battlegrounds Magma Update log and patch notes
NEW FRUIT! MAGMA (EPIC) Mobile Controls improved a bit (Will continue to improve overtime) There is now a bounty steal cooldown of 5 min when you try to kill someone. Performance slightly improved (Will continue to improve overtime) Light Flight now drains stamina heavily to reduce running. Mirror Kick improved...
