Canton, MI

1049 The Edge

More Vintage Photos of Jackson, Michigan: Part 5

I don't know about most people, but I sure do enjoy digging up and viewing old photos and memorabilia from years and years ago....especially from places we're very familiar with. For this new Jackson gallery – the fifth one – I found some images I hadn't seen before in the...
JACKSON, MI
Remember That Time The Pontiac Silverdome Hosted the 1994 World Cup?

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway, soccer fans across the globe have turned their attention to the action in Qatar. Although Team USA was eliminated over the weekend in a tough loss against the Netherlands, there's still plenty of fierce competition ahead to see who will make it to the World Cup finals scheduled for December 18, 2022.
PONTIAC, MI
Flint Michigan Band Has Name Flown Over Egyptian Pyramids

Approaching Autumn, a metal band from Flint, Michigan, has allegedly become the first band to have their name flown over the pyramids of Egypt. They are etching their names in the history books after getting some help from a few special skydiving friends. Ehrin Huhn and Mike Heil are the...
FLINT, MI
You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000

As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers

The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
DETROIT, MI
