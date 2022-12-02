Read full article on original website
Related
activebeat.com
Anger Issues: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Anger is a completely normal emotion and it can even be healthy. Uncontrolled anger, on the other hand, is not healthy and needs to be managed. If you feel angry more often than not, then this may be a key sign that you have anger issues. Anger issues can be...
'We are failing them:' Nearly 2M orphans exist in U.S., non-profit's study finds
The non-profit Evermore says there are more than two million U.S. children who have lost a parent or caregiver. Founder and Executive Director Joyal Mulheron calls the problem ‘profound’ and says those numbers from last year mark a 20-year high.
activebeat.com
Shorter Days Affect the Mood of Millions of Americans – A Nutritional Neuroscientist Offers Tips on How to Avoid the Winter Blues
The annual pattern of winter depression and melancholy – better known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD – suggests a strong link between your mood and the amount of light you get during the day. To put it simply: The less light exposure one has, the more one’s...
Comments / 0