Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. After storming onto the scene with the Wool Runner, an instant go-to for techies in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and beyond, Allbirds has since expanded its lineup. The brand has created a comprehensive set of kicks that do, indeed, serve those looking for a comfy, stylish shoe to rock with their Patagonia vest, but are also a solid, sustainable pick for fitness enthusiasts. If this is appealing, now is the time to buy thanks to the current deals the brand is running. If you buy one pair of full-priced Allbirds, you can get a second pair for 20 percent off with code BIRD20 or, if you're not looking to buy two pairs, you can save on a healthy selection of sneakers and slippers featured in the sale section (in both men's and women's).

