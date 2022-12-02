Read full article on original website
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
The Gemini crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins is owed $900 million following FTX's collapse, report says
Crypto lender Genesis owes exchange platform Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported. Gemini, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, is trying to recover its customers' funds. It has created a creditors committee and has hired an investment bank to devise solutions. A crypto exchange run by the Winklevoss twins...
Fortune
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Ether falls as the FTX hacker dumps $74 million worth of the token and swaps it for bitcoin
Ether fell as much as 7% Monday as the hacker who looted FTX began dumping tokens. Over the last week, the hacker gradually converted the stolen FTX funds to ether, CoinDesk reported. About $74 million of ether has been laundered into bitcoin using RenBridge, CNBC reports. The price of ether...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
kitco.com
SBF is a ‘pawn' and ‘useful idiot' in an effort to take down the Crypto and DeFi industry - Mark Yusko
The clamor for regulation as well as the crypto liquidity and contagion problems following the collapse of FTX suggest that its Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was likely a “pawn” and “useful idiot,” according to Mark Yusko, CEO, Founder, and Chief Investment Officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Is ‘Head and Shoulders’ Above Ethereum, Polkadot and Other Crypto Assets in One Metric: Santiment
Smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is unsurpassed compared to other digital assets when it comes to one key metric, according to market intelligence platform Santiment. Santiment says that based on submissions to software development hosting platform GitHub, Cardano by far recorded the highest level of development activity over the last 30 days.
bitcoinist.com
Invest in Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin to Update Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio
Cryptocurrency investments require constant vigilance. Staying ahead of the curve can be challenging in such a rapidly evolving market. Therefore, it’s important to do your homework before jumping into any investment, so you can find the best possible possibilities and keep an eye out for fresh, intriguing ventures that could benefit from the next bull market. In this article, we’ll look at some meme token options.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News
Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
