Montreal's rising music star Fernie has been making a name for himself with beautiful, sensitive pop and a voice that has been compared to the likes of Frank Ocean. He tells us about bringing his first album to France and working with Patrick Watson. We also chat to Gaz Coombes about his heartwarming new album "Turn The Car Around", which is set to be released on January 13, and what it was like playing at the tribute night for the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins.

1 DAY AGO