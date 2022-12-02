ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Takeaways from Nebraska Basketball’s shocking upset over Creighton Bluejays

To say that things have been going smoothly for Nebraska Athletics would not be true. Nebraska fired a football coach who didn’t win and the exit was not pretty. Then there is the Nebraska basketball program which also hired a guy in Fred Hoiberg who was the logical choice given his previous success at Iowa State and his ability to develop players and his clout on the recruiting trail given his former job as head coach of the Bulls. In year 4 coach Hoiberg entered December with a 29-70 overall record. Things have not been going well.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset

Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

SCC’s fall commencement is Dec. 15 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln, NE (Dec. 6, 2022) – Close to 600 students will earn their degrees, diplomas or certificates from Southeast Community College during fall commencement exercises on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in downtown Lincoln. Students from Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses will be participating. “On behalf of...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska OL heads for transfer portal after 3 seasons with Huskers

Another Nebraska player entered the transfer portal on Monday. Alex Conn is the latest player to do so after Matt Rhule’s hiring. Conn was a former 3-star OL from the 2020 class per the 247Sports Composite. Conn did not play in a single game for Nebraska and has three years of eligibility left.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Arnold Barnes decommits from Huskers

Nebraska running back commit Arnold Barnes opened his recruitment on Monday and decommitted from the Huskers. The New Orleans running back was the lone official visitor of the regular season for the Huskers, and committed to Nebraska on Nov. 1, choosing the Huskers over Iowa. "First off, I would like...
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska vs. Creighton prediction, odds, pick – 12/4/2022

The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Creighton Bluejays. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nebraska Creighton prediction and pick. The Creighton Bluejays know that the Big East Conference is there for the taking this season. Connecticut looks like the only elite-level challenger the Jays will have to contend with in order to win the conference championship. Villanova looks frail and uncertain in the first year of new coach Kyle Neptune’s tenure after the retirement of Jay Wright. Marquette has had its moments, such as a blowout of Baylor, but the Golden Eagles followed that big win with a homecourt loss to a not-quite-elite Wisconsin squad which has been noticeably inconsistent in the early part of the season. Xavier beat West Virginia but lost to an Indiana team which just got thumped by Rutgers. It really does seem that Creighton and UConn are the class of the Big East, though we obviously need to see what December brings before the meat of the conference season gets going in early January.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal

Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Nebraska Stuns No. 20 Maryland

Nebraska women's basketball has its best win of the season. The Huskers upended No. 20 Maryland in College Park Sunday afternoon 90-67. The Huskers scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the upset. NU is now 6-3 on the season and 1-0 in Big Ten Conference play....
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
GoCreighton.com

Men's Basketball Ranked 21st in AP Poll

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked 21st in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. It's the fifth time in as many polls this winter that the Bluejays have been ranked. The Bluejays are also 33rd in the NCAA's initial NET rankings and 21st in this...
OMAHA, NE

