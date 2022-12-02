Read full article on original website
Tangipahoa sheriff shares sudden loss of deputy to suicide
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tragedy has struck communities in Tangipahoa Parish as Sheriff Daniel Edwards shared over the weekend that his office is dealing with the loss of a beloved deputy to suicide. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the sudden loss of Deputy Myles Ledet, who died...
South Mississippi LEO fired, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was fired over the weekend after being accused of stealing money. For now, investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the officer’s identity. But WLOX News has learned they work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday it became official as the Mississippi Republican Party welcomed Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines into the party. News broke Sunday that the longtime democrat would be switching his political allegiance. Gines might tell you the move should come as no surprise. “I am switching...
