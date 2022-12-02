ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Uber launching self-driving cars in Las Vegas

Ridehailing giant Uber is now offering Las Vegas riders the option on its app to hail a self-driving taxis developed by another company, according to a press release Wednesday. While the autonomous vehicles are currently only available for ride hailing in Las Vegas, there are plans to expand to Los Angeles "at a later date," according to the release.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy