ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Rams-Seahawks spread has moved 2.5 points since Monday

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LN0GT_0jV7lPyV00

It was slightly surprising to see the Seattle Seahawks open as only 4.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Rams this week, given the current state of Sean McVay’s team. That was likely due to the uncertainty surrounding Matthew Stafford’s status, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Since McVay ruled out Aaron Donald and said it’s “safe to say” Stafford won’t play against the Seahawks, the spread has moved a decent amount in favor of Seattle. According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Rams are now 7-point underdogs to the Seahawks.

The over/under has dropped one point from 42 to 41, as well.

It may not seem like a big shift from 4.5 points to 7, but in a matter of days, that’s a sizable move and makes betting against the spread even more difficult. But for those who have watched the Rams the last few weeks, it’s become clear that this team is severely limited by injuries right now.

On the year, the Rams are an NFL-worst 2-7-2 against the spread, so they’ve struggled to even keep games close when they are underdogs.

This is just the third time McVay has ever been an underdog of at least 7 points, with last week against the Chiefs being one of those two games. The other was in Week 16 of the 2019 season against the 49ers.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Russell Wilson becoming Broncos disaster has turned him into NFL punching bag

Ridiculing Russell Wilson has become a secondary sport in this NFL season. Key in Wilson’s name on the internet and you’ll find a creative array of memes making fun of the Broncos’ struggling quarterback. Part of the derision toward the 34-year-old Wilson stems from the ridiculous $245 million contract he got from Denver, $165 million of it guaranteed, after he forced the Seahawks to trade him with demands of a contract extension. The Broncos’ trade for Wilson, which was supposed to allow Denver to compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the AFC West, has been stunning in how it has not...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Team Was Booed Coming Out Of Tunnel At Home

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best traveling fanbase in the NFL. That was proven yet again on Sunday afternoon when their fans were louder than Falcons fans. The Falcons even got booed when they were running out of the tunnel just before kickoff.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday

Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
BAKER, CA
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 13 action

The 2022 NFL season chugs along into December, and Week 13 was another opportunity for Oregon Ducks alumni to shine at the game’s highest level. Quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Justin Herbert struggled in losing efforts with Atlanta and Los Angeles, respectively, but many other Oregon stars contributed in a big way over the weekend. Rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded the second sack of his career in New York’s tie with Washington. Thibodeaux hasn’t been as effective of a pass rusher as hoped, but he’s showing signs of life as the season comes to a close. San Francisco defensive back Deommodore Lenoir recorded...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy