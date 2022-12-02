Read full article on original website
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Marquette Women’s Basketball Drops Out Of The Associated Press Top 25
Marquette women’s basketball went 1-1 last week after earning the program’s first Associated Press top 25 ranking since 2019. Both games were on the road, but it’s that loss to Seton Hall that’s the important one for the AP voters. It was enough for enough of the voters to ding the Golden Eagles hard enough to drop them out of the top 25 in the new poll that came out on Monday.
GAME THREAD: RV Marquette vs North Carolina Central
THE VITALS: RV Marquette Golden Eagles (6-3) vs North Carolina Central (5-4) THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaVall Jordan on the call. THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app. THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand. THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats. THE LINE:...
Get To Know A Marquette Basketball Opponent: North Carolina Central
Dang, how many schools are in that area of the state, anyway? Gonna presume it’s even more than we realize. Founding and History: The school was chartered in 1909 and started classes in 1910. Originally, it was named, and stick with me here, I’m just passing it along: National Religious Training School & Chautauqua for the Colored Race. I’m just going to drop this Wikipedia link for Chautauqua right here and let you figure it out. In 1915, the school was sold and reamed as National Training School, where it started preparing black teachers. That’s how it ended up being renamed Durham State Normal School for Negroes in 1923 when the state began funding it, as “Normal School” is old-timey code for “teachers’ college.” Two years later, as the curriculum expanded, the state changed the name again to North Carolina College for Negroes, and eventually, in 1947, everyone wised up and just made it North Carolina College at Durham. They dropped “at Durham” part and officially expanded to university status in 1969.
Seton Hall 82 Marquette 78: Four Factors and notes
South Orange, NJ - Seton Hall put points on the board, in the end though it was defense and a strong effort allowing the Pirates to defeat Marquette 82-78 at Walsh Gymnasium. Sunday’s outcome improved the Pirates to 6-3 (2-0 Big East) while 24th ranked Marquette is now 7-2 (1-1 Big East).
Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
#24 Marquette Suffers First Big East Loss
#24 Marquette women’s basketball dropped to 1-1 in Big East play on Sunday thanks to an 82-78 loss to Seton Hall out in New Jersey. It is Marquette’s first loss of the season against a team that is not earning Associated Press top 25 votes, but just their second loss of the season as they fall to 7-2 overall.
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
Curse Of Chucky: RV Wisconsin 80, Marquette 77 (OT)
Chucky Hepburn beat Marquette, there’s no other way to put it. The 6’2” Nebraska native could not miss in the first half, and that’s not a colorful metaphor. His 19 point outing on Saturday afternoon where he missed just three times in 45 minutes — even after missing most of the second half — was largely because of a perfect 6-for-6 shooting performance in the first half, which included 4-for-4 from long range. That’s how Wisconsin built an 11 point halftime lead, and MU never truly recovered (yes, I know they took the lead, shush, you get the point) on their way to an 80-77 overtime loss.
Channel 3000
Badgers let lead slip but hold on to beat Marquette in overtime
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wisconsin led by 16 points in the second half, but let the game slip away. However, they did just enough to beat Marquette 80-77 in overtime in the I-94 Rivalry. Chucky Hepburn posted 19 points for the Badgers and Tyler Wahl added 15 as the Badgers...
big10central.com
Live blog: Red Panda performs at halftime
3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's win at Marquette. The Badgers held off Marquette in overtime for their first win over their rivals in Milwaukee since 2016. Here's what we learned.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
Yahoo Sports
These are all the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts happening in Milwaukee in 2022
It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a full calendar year of concerts. The last time that happened was 2019 when Milwaukee had a record for the most arena, amphitheater and stadium-size concerts in the city's history. That was thanks largely to the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum, which hosted 32 concerts for its first full calendar year of operation, far surpassing any arena's annual concert slate in the city's history.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI
Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
CBS 58
CBS 58 awarded three Emmys over the weekend, the winning stories can be seen here
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's news team was honored to win multiple Emmy awards over the weekend from the Chicago / Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award for Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education / Schools was awarded to reporter Emerson...
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
Radio Ink
Sandy Maxx to Host Afternoon News at WTMJ
WTMJ (620 AM) in Milwaukee has hired Sandy Maxx to co-host Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with John Mercure, Greg Matzek and Debbie Lagaza. “We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ team,” Ryan Maguire, the director of content at WTMJ, said in a statement. “Her perspective is unique, her energy is infectious, and her love for Milwaukee is truly genuine. Our fans and partners can expect Sandy to make an entertaining and enlightening addition to Wisconsin’s Radio Station, and we can’t wait for her to get started.”
Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet
If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne opening in Milwaukee's Third Ward
The Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne is set to open on Dec. 17 at 330 E. Menomonee St. in the Third Ward.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Milwaukee-area company fined $1.6M for hazardous waste violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the state of Wisconsin have reached a settlement with Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM), based in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, to address Clean Air Act (CAA) and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) violations at the company’s container reconditioning facilities in the Milwaukee area.
