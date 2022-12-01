Read full article on original website
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
New Amsterdam Boss Explains What Helen's Surprise Return Means For Max
Helen had a surprise and shocking return on New Amsterdam, and the showrunner explains what this could mean for Max.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Dec. 5-9: Jeremy’s Arrival Changes Diane’s Plans
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Dec. 5 through 9 reveal that Diane Jenkins receives a blast from the past.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run Accident
She shared that police have made an arrest in this case. Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Reveals New Information In Hit-And-Run AccidentSoap Hub. Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford recently provided an update about a hit-and-run accident that killed her friend several months ago.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy
"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air
Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katherine Kelly Lang ‘Loved’ Brooke and Nick Together
Here's a look at Katherine Kelly Lang's character of Brooke Logan and her relationship with Jack Wagner's Nick Marone on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'.
Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
digitalspy.com
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely breaks down as she discusses her divorce
Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely broke down in tears while discussing her divorce from Jarrette Jones on social media. The pair tied the knot at the end of season two of Love Is Blind and celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, but they announced in August that they were "beginning the process of divorcing".
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly’s Lies Destroy Her and Drew’s Relationship
'General Hospital' spoilers indicate Carly Spencer and Drew Cain's relationship will be tested by the secret of Willow Tait's maternity.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead star Norman Reedus teases "reset" in Daryl spinoff
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is said to be a complete "reset". After 12 years of (mostly) solid post-apocalyptic storytelling, where fans were introduced to a carousel of survivors and villains, this could prove tricky for Walking Dead loyalists, but allow Daryl actor Norman Reedus to explain why it's actually a great thing.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Bo, Hope, And Other Happy Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Danger, Threats, and Betrayal
The Y&R spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease an elementary deduction, a potent plot thickening, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. On his way to visit Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) spies Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), beating a hasty retreat and immediately smells a rat. The state of Sally’s room, not to mention the woman herself, leaves Nick to conclude that shenanigans are afoot, and Sally cops to spending the night with her ex.
The Sad Time Days Of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera Nearly Went Blind
"Days of Our Lives" has a reputation for leaving viewers in tears. Although the Peacock soap opera is a bit wacky at times, with supernatural storylines like demonic possessions and characters coming back to life (via Soaps.com), the long-running show has given us numerous emotional moments over the years as well (via TV Overmind). There have been times when the sudser was downright depressing as fans said goodbye to beloved characters such as Bo Brady, who died in the arms of his wife Hope Brady.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Adam clash over Chelsea
Billy and Adam continue to clashFacebook screenshot. The Young and the Restless has some interesting storylines right now that don't make sense to fans. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) should have been furious with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) for sleeping with his wife Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) but instead is being very levelheaded about the situation. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will continue to fight over Chelsea Lawson ( Melissa CLaire Egan) when neither has any claim to her.
