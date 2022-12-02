On the Thursday, December 1 edition of “Tamron Hall,” actress, director and entrepreneur Keshia Knight Pulliam, who rose to stardom on “The Cosby Show,” was joined by her husband Brad James to announce publicly for the first time that they are expecting their first child together! Knight Pulliam showed off her baby bump to the Tam Fam for the first time, opening up to Tamron about how much this pregnancy means to her and her family in the wake of previous miscarriages. The couple spoke candidly about their relationship and family life, with James hilariously recounting he and Keisha’s first meeting and flirtation on set. See the clip inside…

4 DAYS AGO