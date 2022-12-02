(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA announced that the November Federal Order Class III milk price fell to $21.01 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 80-cents lower for the month, but $2.65 above November 2021. So far, the Class III price has averaged $22.09 during 2022. The Class IV component price was $1.66 lower for the month at $23.30, but $3.42 more than last year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO