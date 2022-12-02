Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
'Bond Scam' Targeting Wisconsin Seniors
(Bob Hague, WRN) A warning of a new outbreak of scams targeting Wisconsin seniors. The warning from the office of Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement. The scams go like this; seniors receive a phone call from someone pretending to be law enforcement or an attorney.
cwbradio.com
Elections Held at 103rd Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Meeting
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Waushara County dairy producer Kevin Krentz has been re-elected president of the state's largest farm organization. According to Wisconsin Ag Connection, on Monday, directors at the 103rd Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells voted to give Krentz a third term in office. He will also serve as head of Rural Mutual Insurance Company, both based in Madison.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's All Milk Price in October
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin all milk price in October averaged $24.40 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $2.30 above the September price, but was $4.70 more than last October. The highest October prices in the nation...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month
Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin. “We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits.
cwbradio.com
November's Federal Order Class III Milk Price
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA announced that the November Federal Order Class III milk price fell to $21.01 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was 80-cents lower for the month, but $2.65 above November 2021. So far, the Class III price has averaged $22.09 during 2022. The Class IV component price was $1.66 lower for the month at $23.30, but $3.42 more than last year.
cwbradio.com
DATCP Reminds Producers They Can Apply for Crop Insurance Starting Today
In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reminds producers to apply for crop insurance premium rebates starting at 12 p.m. on December 5, 2022. In 2022, Gov. Tony Evers signed bipartisan legislation to create...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Regulators Approve Rate Hikes for Electric and Natural Gas Customers
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the...
cwbradio.com
Nine Couples Nominated for 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Nine farm couples and individuals will compete next month to become the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Average Gas Prices are Below the National Average
(Bob Hague, WRN) Most Wisconsin drivers are paying less than the national average for a gallon of gas. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents in the past week to $3.40, .39 cents less than a month ago and 5 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.
Comments / 0