Skatepark art to honor Marshfield teen
MARSHFIELD — A Marshfield alderman is spearheading an effort to memorialize a teenager with special artwork in the city’s skate park. Mike O’Reilly presented the idea to the rest of the Common Council, during its Nov. 22 meeting. In the end, the Council signed off on the creation of a special committee which will work over the winter to come up with a plan for placing artwork at the skate park in honor of Cam Kirschbaum. The artwork is intended to replace spray-painted memorials to Cam left by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones on the walls of the ramps at Marshfield Skate Park, in the city’s Braem Park at Cedar-and-Ives.
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
Local dentist and Nicolet College grad named 2022 Wisconsin Technical College Alumni of the Year
At age 13 Kricket Koehn first started getting her teeth cleaned at Northwoods Family Dental in Rhinelander. Now, she owns the practice. “It can be crazy. But it’s really wonderful to be able to meet people in the community and find staff members and team members who are a great fit who are also an extension of yourself who want to help people as much as you do. It’s great to give back together,” said Dr. Koehn.
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 5, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 5:. A man, 58, from Niagara, Wis., avoided injury following a one-vehicle semi crash on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy responded to the reported crash at 4 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and County Rd. U in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the semi was reportedly unable to stop in time for the stop-arms at a railroad crossing, due to icy road conditions. As a result of the crash, both the semi and stop-arms sustained moderate damage.
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
Merrill Fire Department investigating apartment fire
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is investigating its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building on the 1200 block of E. 8th Street. The building has four apartments. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely.
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Vehicle Fire
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Sunday. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 1:29pm they received a call of a vehicle fire in a driveway at W7534 Freemont Road in the Township of Seif. When they arrived a Ford pickup was fully engulfed. The...
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
