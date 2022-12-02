GM and LG will invest an added $275 million into their Ultium battery production facility in Tennessee. Much like the rest of the automotive industry, General Motors is currently supply-constrained regarding battery cells that will go into electric vehicles. Matching the moves of numerous other automakers, GM has chosen to work with LG to expand its battery production capabilities as fast as possible. According to The Detroit News, GM and LG are increasing their investment in one such plant to boost production. GM hopes its Ultium battery production brand can supply up to 130GWh of battery cells by the decade’s end.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO