insideevs.com
Norway: Plug-In Car Sales Increased 25% In November 2022
New passenger car sales in Norway noticeably increased in November, reaching 19,513 (up 28% year-over-year), which is a very good sign after many weak months this year. Nonetheless, the year-to-date result remains negative at 134,832 (down 13%). Plug-in electric car sales also increased noticeably, reaching the third-best monthly result in...
teslarati.com
Ford EV sales handily outpace segment, led by Mustang Mach-E
Ford has released sales data for November, and the company’s electric offerings continue to be the star of the sales report. While Ford’s overall sales shrunk by 7.8% compared to last year, EV sales continued to grow at an incredible pace, up by 102.6% compared to last year and up by 33.34% compared to September. The electric SUV offering led this sales growth from Ford, the Mustang Mach-E. This continues the trend of Ford EV sales growing month over month; the company has yet to see a month of decreasing EV sales.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
insideevs.com
Europe: Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increased 14% In October 2022
Passenger car registrations in Europe increased in October by 14% year-over-year. The third positive month indicates an end to the challenging period of decline (from June 2021 through July 2022). Interestingly, the plug-in electric car market expanded at a similar pace. According to EV Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes,...
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
teslarati.com
GM doubles down on Ultium battery production plant investment
GM and LG will invest an added $275 million into their Ultium battery production facility in Tennessee. Much like the rest of the automotive industry, General Motors is currently supply-constrained regarding battery cells that will go into electric vehicles. Matching the moves of numerous other automakers, GM has chosen to work with LG to expand its battery production capabilities as fast as possible. According to The Detroit News, GM and LG are increasing their investment in one such plant to boost production. GM hopes its Ultium battery production brand can supply up to 130GWh of battery cells by the decade’s end.
insideevs.com
Ford Dealers In Multiple States Push Back Against EV Dealer Plans
It comes as no surprise Ford is up against early legal battles related to the new certification plan for its dealers that aim to sell electric cars next year. The US automaker gave the dealers the ability to decide if they want to be "in" or "out," and dealers in three states are already claiming that the plans go against dealer franchise laws.
electrek.co
Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030
During Toyota’s annual Kenshiki Forum, the Japanese automaker outlined a hardened strategy for electrification in Europe, which will include five additional fully-electric models to join the bZ4X overseas by 2026. Toyota hopes these BEV options will accelerate its sales goal of being 50% electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.
Carscoops
VW Has Hiked ID.3 Prices By A Whopping €6,000 To €10,000 Since 2020 Launch
Volkswagen updated the pricing for the facelifted 2023 ID.3 in Germany, making it significantly more expensive than before while reducing the available trims. Compared to the market launch of the VW ID.3 in 2020, the price increase on the same trim levels varies between €6,088-10,149 (equivalent to $6,414-10,693 at current exchange rates) or between 15-25%.
insideevs.com
Tesla Launches 1,000-Volt Powertrain: Semi Is First But Not The Last
The launch of the Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi brings multiple new solutions to the market (many not yet revealed). One such thing is the high-voltage powertrain system from Tesla. Tesla announced during the Semi delivery event that the truck is equipped with an all-new "thousand volt powertrain," which...
insideevs.com
BYD Outsells Tesla, Volkswagen In China And Becomes The Top-Selling Brand
Chinese brand BYD, which only started manufacturing cars in 2003, passed Volkswagen in sales on the Chinese market in the first four weeks of November, according to Automotive News. BYD sold 152,863 battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars between November 1 and November 27, an increase of 83 percent compared to last year.
insideevs.com
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Enters Production In Canada, Finds First Buyer
General Motors subsidiary BrightDrop has entered Canada, its first international market, as large-scale production of its Zevo 600 electric delivery van has begun at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario. BrightDrop has also announced that DHL Express Canada has placed an order for an unspecified number of Zevo electric vans....
invezz.com
Ford is now the second best-selling EV maker in the United States
Ford says its EV sales were up 103% YoY in November. It's now second only to Tesla in terms of U.S. EV sales. Ford stock is down about 45% for the year at writing. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) says it more than doubled its electric vehicle sales in the United States last month. Shares are still trading down on Friday.
Business Insider
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." The electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory could cut Model Y production by 20%...
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
insideevs.com
Tesla Calls Media Reports Of Potential Production Cuts In China False
Tesla continues to break records in China amid constant adversity. However, according to a recent article published by Teslarati, several media organizations have reported that Tesla may cut production at its Giga Shanghai factory by as much as 20 percent. It seems the media reports were speculation, and Tesla China has already pushed back against the "news."
insideevs.com
Segway And Hasbro Present Transformers Scooters And Go Karts
As kids, Transformers greatly influenced the way we look at cars, trucks, and motorbikes. I’m sure a lot of us dreamed of owning an autobot growing up, as well as all the exciting adventures that would accompany this experience. While Transformers are indeed a thing of fantasy, nothing’s stopping us from letting our imaginations run wild, and Segway Ninebot and Hasbro are making this a reality.
insideevs.com
Top BMW Engineer Thinks Li-Ion Batteries Have "Peaked"
The next generation of BMW electric vehicles promises up to 620 miles of range, 30 percent quicker charging, and a cheaper production process that cuts significantly down on carbon emissions – all with lithium-ion EV batteries like the rest of the automotive industry. One of BMW’s own top battery...
tipranks.com
Ford’s (NYSE:F) November Report Depicts an Encouraging EV Trend
Ford witnessed a 103% year-over-year growth in EV deliveries in November. However, overall sales declined about 8% due to weakness in SUV and truck demand. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) delivered 6,255 electric vehicles (EVs) in November, up 103% year-over-year and marking the fifth consecutive month of triple-digit sales growth. Furthermore, Ford is said to have grabbed the second-best position among EV manufacturers in America.
