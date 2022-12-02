Read full article on original website
Related
sportstravelmagazine.com
ASM Global Hires Three New Executives
ASM Global has announced three new executive hires. Bryce G. Townsend is the new senior vice president, commercial partnerships; Kevin Dent is now vice president, sponsorship sales and business development; and Emily Wilson has been named director of marketing solutions. In making the announcement, Jason Oberlander, ASM Global’s chief commercial...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Denver to Host 2023 USA Curling National Championships
The USA Curling Men’s and Women’s National Championships will be held at the Denver Coliseum from February 5–11, 2023. The victorious women’s team at the event will represent the United States at the 2023 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship, planned for March 18–26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The winning men’s team will head to the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa, Canada, running from April 1–9, 2023.
Comments / 0