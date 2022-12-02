The USA Curling Men’s and Women’s National Championships will be held at the Denver Coliseum from February 5–11, 2023. The victorious women’s team at the event will represent the United States at the 2023 LGT World Women’s Curling Championship, planned for March 18–26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The winning men’s team will head to the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men’s Curling Championship in Ottawa, Canada, running from April 1–9, 2023.

