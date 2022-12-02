Read full article on original website
NCIS Three-Show Crossover Event Unveils Action-Packed Trailer
The NCISverse will stage its first three-show crossover on Monday, January 2. Across three hours, the teams from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i come together to embark on one of the most dangerous missions to date. “Call the Guinness Book of Records. We have the most senior field...
The White Lotus Season Finale Trailer Teases Multiple Fatalities
Every vacation has to end, and for the residents of the White Lotus, not everyone will survive. HBO dropped the official trailer for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 7 -- the season finale --, and we have plenty of questions. For starters, will Portia manage to save Tanya from...
Watch Family Guy Online: Season 21 Episode 9
On Family Guy Season 21 Episode 9, the pair finished the generation gap at the carnival, forcing them on a very different path. Meanwhile, Brian started to date a carny, who he couldn't break up with even after witnessing some of her crude habits. How did Lois feel about the...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
The Rookie Winter Finale Review: Is Chenford Official Now?
It's been a long path toward Tim and Lucy finding their way to one another, and it couldn't have ended on a better note for both The Rookie Season 5 Episode 8 and The Rookie Season 5 Episode 9 that this relationship between the pairing has taken such a significant yet natural step.
Christopher Meloni Shares Sarcastic 'Pro Tip' for Surviving a Long Day
Christopher Meloni is cluing in his fans on the foolproof tip he has for getting through long days of filming. In a new Instagram post, the Law & Order star shared his crafty life hack while posing for a photo with Danielle Moné Truitt, one of his co-stars on the franchise's latest spinoff: Law & Order: Organized Crime.
‘Violent Night’ Director Tommy Wirkola Explains How ‘Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters’ Paved the Way for His Second Studio Movie
[This story contains spoilers for Violent Night.] Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola is enjoying his second bite of the studio apple.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Panther 2,' 'Violent Night' Lead Otherwise Icy WeekendBox Office: 'Violent Night' Tops Friday With $4.9M But 'Black Panther 2' Set to Win WeekendEvents of the Week: 'Emancipation,' 'The Whale' and More In 2013, the Norwegian director made his major studio debut with the Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton-led Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, which went on to gross $226 million on a $50-million budget. But despite the financial win and cult following that later emerged,...
Rob Tuck, CW Ad-Sales Chief, to Exit
Rob Tuck, the veteran ad-sales chief of the CW network, is leaving the outlet as it moves forward under new ownership, according to two people familiar with the matter Tuck has posted information about his coming retirement on social media. He has been with the CW and its antecedent, the WB, since mid-1995 — its first broadcast season — rising up through the ranks until he was named executive vice president of national sales in 2008. Before joining the WB, Tuck was group director of national broadcast at the large TeleVest media-buying agency, which was renamed MediaVest. A spokeswoman for the...
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The World Should Be Afraid Of Us
Camille will not back down when she's so close to getting everything she wants. On Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 5, more secrets come to light -- perhaps the most damaging ones yet. Valmont and Camille come to a head, torn for the first time between morality and manipulation. Camille...
Star Trek: Prodigy's Jameela Jamil Shares Her Hope That Asencia is a Villain We'll Love to Hate
Jameela Jamil is an actress at the forefront of pop culture consciousness with her outrageously fabulous role as Titania on Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, providing the voice of Wonder Woman on DC's League of Super-Pets, and joining the cast of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Jamil is also a...
His Dark Materials Season Premiere Review: Hide and Seek
The stakes have never been higher as we begin the final season of this epic fantasy saga. On His Dark Materials Season 3 Episode 1, the stage is set for an adventure that will span many worlds. It has been two years since the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 (based...
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
HBO Max streaming service returns to Amazon Prime Video
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The HBO Max video streaming service is once again available on Amazon's Prime Video Channels in the United States, ending a more than year-long hiatus. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) and Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) announced Tuesday that Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max, effective immediately.
