KETK / FOX51 News

Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
101.5 KNUE

So Many Delicious Dessert Options But This is the Very Best in Tyler, TX

There is something that is so satisfying about a sweet treat, some of the very best go beyond tasting good but they just make life better. Everyone has their own favorite desserts, but there are so many amazing treats to choose from. It's difficult to choose just one dessert as your favorite one, but I have found the very best in Tyler, Texas and I am going to tell you where to go to enjoy this amazing treat.
101.5 KNUE

That Stunning Family Compound You Want Is in Ben Wheeler, Texas

We've all talked or dreamed about buying a large piece of land or property and living next to our best friends or family members. For most of us it's just a dream, most likely it would never happen but it could in Ben Wheeler, Texas. It's the Caddo Ranch named after the Native Americans who first settled on the land.
KLTV

East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s favorite color, in honor of her loss. Lindale, Grand Saline, Frankston ISDs posted on social media Sunday asking their staff and students to wear pink. Frankston ISD states the event is “to...
Highway 98.9

Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas

Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
CBS19

How Miranda Lambert's influence impacts her hometown of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas — East Texas is home to a lot of country music greats but nobody has put an East Texas city on the map as much as Lindale native Miranda Lambert. “She never ceases to say the word Lindale to tout her hometown no matter where she is, she's talking about Lindale, Texas,“ said Miranda’s father Rick Lambert.
KTRE

Chad Carr No Bill

The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident. On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Mansfield Timberview 37-21

TYLER, Texas — The Mansfield Timberview Tigers went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the fourth week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Mansfield, 37-21. Click the video above for the highlights.
ketk.com

Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020

Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
KLTV

Quitman doctor retires after 40 years of service

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Beverly Waddleton has served the Quitman community for 40 years as a family practice physician. Today the Wood County community, her family and friends gathered in the atrium of the UT Health Quitman Hospital to celebrate the legacy that Dr. Waddleton leaves behind. “I was...
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans finally see falling gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices are falling at a time when many East Texans are struggling to make ends meet. This means that people can save more than they thought they would while they Christmas shop this season. “It’s wonderful that gas prices are so low at this time since its Christmas you’re spending […]
ketk.com

Play of the Night: Chapel Hill blocks field goal against Kilgore

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Our Fever Play of the Night takes us to Tyler, where Chapel Hill took on district rival Kilgore in the state quarterfinal. In the 2nd quarter, Kilgore set up for a field goal, looking to go up 10-0, but Chapel Hill was able to block it, and on the ensuing drive, they scored a touchdown.
Classic Rock 96.1

Winnsboro, Texas School to Add a Useful Trade to It’s Curriculum Next Year

Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.
dallasexpress.com

Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared

An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

