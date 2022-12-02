ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

sanatogapost.com

Treasurer’s Media Features Tri-County Manufacturers

HARRISBURG PA – Manufacturers in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties are among those that have been featured since May 2021 in social media campaigns created by the office of Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. They highlight “the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy,” she said Monday (Dec. 5, 2022).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Cast Your Ballot for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year

HARRISBURG PA – The Schuylkill River and the Perkiomen Creek, both of which flow through western Montgomery County, are in the running to be named as Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. Public votes for either are being accepted online, here, through Jan. 18 (2023; Wednesday). Voters must use an e-mail address, which can be used only once, to cast their ballot.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Guard Associations Schedule January Job Fair

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP PA – A virtual employment fair free to anyone, whether military or civilian, interested in obtaining a job is planned for Jan. 18 (2023; Wednesday) online from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. About 20 employers, the majority of them non-military, have already agreed to participate with positions waiting to be filled.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Abington

I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Package Reported Stolen in Lower Saucon Township

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for companies such as Amazon that deliver packages, and it can also be a busy time for police, due to the higher number of package thefts that typically take place. Lower Saucon Township Police say they are currently investigating one such...
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Association Presents Award to Township Police

POLICE GIVEN FBI-LEEDA AWARD – The Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department on Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) received a relatively rare “Agency Trilogy Award” (at top) from the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Inc., better known to law enforcers as FBI-LEEDA. The association provides police officers and commanders with specialized training in three leadership areas (its “trilogy”) to help them grow in their careers. Lower Pottsgrove is among only a comparatively small number of departments nationwide to have its entire command staff – chief, lieutenant, and sergeants – complete the trilogy as individuals, Chief Richard Bell explained. Both Bell and his predecessor, former Chief Michael Foltz, are advocates of the FBI-LEEDA program. The department years ago under Foltz years began hosting association programs at Sunnybrook for both local and out-of-area personnel, a practice that continues under Bell. The most recently hosted event included participants from Colorado, he noted. Presenting the award during the Board of Commissioners’ meeting were association representatives Leigh Pavoni and Donna Stone.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. school test scores still trail pre-pandemic levels. How to find your local results.

Pennsylvania public school students have made little progress in making up for the learning losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest Pennsylvania System of School Assessment results released Monday show just over half of test-takers in grades three through eight statewide scored proficient or advanced, which is regarded as grade level or above, on the language arts exam.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

