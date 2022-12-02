Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"
Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial Fraud
4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental State
sanatogapost.com
sanatogapost.com
sanatogapost.com
findplace.xyz
sauconsource.com
Package Reported Stolen in Lower Saucon Township
The holiday season is the busiest time of year for companies such as Amazon that deliver packages, and it can also be a busy time for police, due to the higher number of package thefts that typically take place. Lower Saucon Township Police say they are currently investigating one such...
sanatogapost.com
Association Presents Award to Township Police
POLICE GIVEN FBI-LEEDA AWARD – The Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department on Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) received a relatively rare “Agency Trilogy Award” (at top) from the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Inc., better known to law enforcers as FBI-LEEDA. The association provides police officers and commanders with specialized training in three leadership areas (its “trilogy”) to help them grow in their careers. Lower Pottsgrove is among only a comparatively small number of departments nationwide to have its entire command staff – chief, lieutenant, and sergeants – complete the trilogy as individuals, Chief Richard Bell explained. Both Bell and his predecessor, former Chief Michael Foltz, are advocates of the FBI-LEEDA program. The department years ago under Foltz years began hosting association programs at Sunnybrook for both local and out-of-area personnel, a practice that continues under Bell. The most recently hosted event included participants from Colorado, he noted. Presenting the award during the Board of Commissioners’ meeting were association representatives Leigh Pavoni and Donna Stone.
sanatogapost.com
Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Main Line Media News
Plan to give 150-percent pay increase to Lower Merion commissioners rejected before vote taken
LOWER MERION – Lower Merion Commissioners have sent a clear message: don’t raise commissioner compensation – at least not at a rate of 150 percent. Lower Merion commissioners voiced strong opposition to a plan to increase their compensation from $4,000 per year to $10,000 or a 150-percent increase.
Pa. school test scores still trail pre-pandemic levels. How to find your local results.
Pennsylvania public school students have made little progress in making up for the learning losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest Pennsylvania System of School Assessment results released Monday show just over half of test-takers in grades three through eight statewide scored proficient or advanced, which is regarded as grade level or above, on the language arts exam.
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurants in Berks opening early Saturday, add special deals ahead of World Cup match
The United State's Men's National Team is just hours away from its clash with the Netherlands, and a number of restaurants - Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing and P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township, to name two - will be opening early so crowds have a place to cheer on Team USA.
Pa. registers its highest flu count in years, with the surge also weeks early
Pennsylvania registered more flu cases last week than in any single week for at least eight years, according to new numbers from the state health department. The surge is also happening several weeks before cases begin their normal climb that often peaks in January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.
