Guns N’ Roses Suing Texas Store for Using Their Name
Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against an online gun store for unspecified damages. Attorneys say Texas Guns and Roses is trying to trick customers into thinking they are associated with the group. The lawsuit, obtained by City News Service, accuses Texas Guns and...
Four of the Top 15 Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US are in Texas
I've got friends who just don't go on vacation anymore because they don't trust their pets with anyone else, does that sound familiar? Out pets our important, a big part of our family too. Well, some good news here, turns out Dallas, TX is an extremely pet-friendly city, but not quite as much as one other Texas city.
How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Texans Electric Bills?
We've done it, transformed our homes into our personal Christmas holiday sanctuary. Our decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorations adorn the inside of our homes with cherished memories. Because our Christmas spirit can't be contained, we decorate the outside of our homes with lights too!. Many East Texans...
Here is the Top 10 Traffic Violations Across the State of Texas
In the state of Texas, we do lots of things great, everything from making delicious food, to treating people with southern hospitality. Most Texans are very proud to call Texas home, but there are some things that we could do better. One thing that we can all agree on is that at times drivers in Texas believe they belong on a NASCAR track. Which made me wonder what are the top traffic violations in the state of Texas, and I found the results.
Amazing Entries From Light Up East Texas 2022 That Could Win $500
East Texans are really showing off their Christmas spirit this year. Local neighborhoods are shining bright thanks to all the lights on the houses and the lit-up inflatables and other decorations that are popping up in front yards everywhere. Many East Texans have spent countless hours outlining the peaks and...
Here’s A List Of 10 Popular Christmas Tree Farms In East Texas
There's no need to buy and burn one of those pine-scented candles in your home to get you in the mood for Christmas, all you need is a fresh-cut tree from a local Christmas tree farm!. I have always wanted to but never have gone to a Christmas tree farm...
