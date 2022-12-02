(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.

SCOTT COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO