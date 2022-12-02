Read full article on original website
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital incorporates renew and recharge rooms for health care workers
PADUCAH — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, stress and burnout continue to be an issue for health care workers. That led Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital to create recharge and renew rooms for staff members in different departments of the hospital. After 12-hour shifts of helping...
Mug Monday: Kentucky Addiction Centers
PADUCAH — Over 100,000 people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021. According to the CDC, 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction — there is help. The Kentucky Addiction Centers have outpatient addiction treatment...
New edition of book highlighting Paducah's murals to debut on Dec. 8 at local business, Mayor Bray to make remarks
PADUCAH — "Paducah Wall to Wall: Portraits of our Past" is a culmination of the nearly two-decades of work displayed on Paducah's flood-wall murals. The new edition of the book will be debuted at With Love, From Kentucky in downtown Paducah from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Mayor George Bray set to give remarks at 5:15 p.m.
Southern Illinois Health hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to spread of illnesses
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses. According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
McCracken County couple indicted following Medicaid Fraud Unit investigation
An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Unit of the Attorney General's office has resulted in the indictment of a McCracken County couple. The couple, 68-year-old Kenneth Verne Anderson and 63-year-old Gina Smith Anderson are accused of exploitation and theft from vulnerable adults. A McCracken County Grand Jury handed down the indictments on Friday.
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/5
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. The Breakfast Show...
Illinois State Police announce Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police will be performing Roadside Safety Checks in Alexander County in December, they announced in a Tuesday release. Troopers say they will be keeping an eye out for drivers who are violating traffic safety laws, including:. Driving under the influence. Driving with open...
Poshard Foundation's 2022 toy distribution set for Dec. 7
CARTERVILLE, IL — Southern Illinois social service agencies will gather at John A. Logan College on Wednesday for the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children's 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway. About 2,000 new toys and gifts will be distributed among 600 abused, abandoned and neglected children from 12 southern Illinois counties,...
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
Crews battle rekindle at Cape Girardeau home
New details in a Butler County, Mo. murder investigation. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. The Breakfast Show Too Book Club: December reading recommendations. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Sharon Anderson, with the Cape Girardeau...
McCracken County couple indicted on 25 counts of exploitation of an adult, attorney general says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County couple has been indicted on charges that they knowingly exploiting the finances of multiple vulnerable adults from 2006 to 2022, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office says. The AG's office says a grand jury on Friday indicted 68-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 63-year-old Gina...
WKCTC Fall Commencement to be held at Carson Center Dec. 12
PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!" Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.
Emergency road closure in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) — There has been a fatality incident at mile marker 85 on I-55 north, per reports. The interstate is being shut down, as multiple injuries have been reported. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes, as the area will be shut down for an “extended...
Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it
A coal-fired power plant must cut emissions and an aluminum smelter must spend millions to rid a community in Missouri’s Bootheel of sulfur dioxide pollution by 2026 under a deal with state environmental regulators. Part of New Madrid County is out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for...
Olivet Church Road closure postponed due to weather
PADUCAH — A planned closure on Olivet Church Road for an erosion-control and shoulder-widening project is being postponed due to the weather forecast. According to a Monday morning release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the project at mile point .89 is to allow sheet-piling to be placed along the right-away and widen about 180 feet of the road's shoulder near the Aberdeen Drive intersection.
Man sentenced to life in prison for Bollinger County murder
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for a 2021 murder in Bollinger County. Joshua A. Proffer was convicted of second degree murder by a Cape Girardeau County jury on November 10. He was convicted in the death of Joshua Taylor that happened on April 2, 2021.
Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash
(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
