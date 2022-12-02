Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers want to use City of Palms Park for Tampa Bay Rays spring training
The Tampa Bay Rays do not have a place to hold spring training, but that could change soon. Charlotte Sports Park, where the Rays traditionally hold spring training, has too much damage from Hurricane Ian, and there isn’t enough time to fix it before the games are set to begin.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
golfcoastmagazine.com
TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory
Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
Vote Now: Who is the best QB in Southwest Florida?
Southwest Florida high school football might be known for physical running games, but this area of the state has some prolific passers as well. A handful of teams in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties threw the ball around this season, leading to some quarterbacks putting up impressive numbers. ...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Tampa Police chief resigns after flashing badge during traffic stop in Oldsmar
Mayor Jane Castor accepted Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor's resignation Monday just days after it was revealed the chief was stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on Nov. 12.
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
fox13news.com
Community rallies around Tarpon Springs family after fatal firepit accident
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs family is getting ready for the holidays without the woman they call their ‘ray of sunshine’ after a backyard firepit accident. Nicole Foltz, a mother of five, died in November in a firepit tragedy that also injured her son. "Accidents do...
Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
srqmagazine.com
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise
Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
speedonthewater.com
Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds
If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: Pelican Golf Club
It’s Saturday Night Golf, starring…Tiger Woods…Rory McIlroy…Justin Thomas…Jordan Spieth…featuring…Pelican Golf Club!. In the seventh edition of “The Match,” four FedExCup champions will go to Belleair, Florida (not to be confused with The Fresh Prince of) in the Tampa Bay area for primetime golf under the lights. While Pelican Golf Club is a mainstay on the LPGA Tour, this will be the first time PGA TOUR players will put the Donald Ross original design to the test.
hernandosun.com
BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Longboat Observer
Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch
A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
floridaing.com
9 Restaurants In Bonita Springs Florida You Don’t Want to Miss
If you love food, then you’ll definitely want to check out these restaurants in Bonita Springs, Florida! This small town is home to some of the best restaurants in the state. From fresh seafood to handcrafted pizza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part is...
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
Comments / 0