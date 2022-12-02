ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Tropicana Field proposals unveiled

The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory

Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
TAMPA, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

Rare December tropical disturbance pops up in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although hurricane season is officially over, there’s still a chance we could see another tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic this year. According to the National Hurricane Center, forecasters are watching a low pressure system that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms about 750 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. […]
TAMPA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise

Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide conditions improve Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

Inside Englewood Beach: When Normalcy Means The OPA Worlds

If you’ve ever survived a natural disaster, you wonder when life will be normal again. The basics of survival such as water, food, power and simply having a roof over your head—things you take for granted every day—seem miraculous when they return. Things like roads you can drive to supermarkets that actually have fresh food, without requiring a lifted four-wheel-drive truck and a chainsaw, are blessings you rarely notice until they’re gone.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
VENICE, FL
PGA Tour

Five Things to Know: Pelican Golf Club

It’s Saturday Night Golf, starring…Tiger Woods…Rory McIlroy…Justin Thomas…Jordan Spieth…featuring…Pelican Golf Club!. In the seventh edition of “The Match,” four FedExCup champions will go to Belleair, Florida (not to be confused with The Fresh Prince of) in the Tampa Bay area for primetime golf under the lights. While Pelican Golf Club is a mainstay on the LPGA Tour, this will be the first time PGA TOUR players will put the Donald Ross original design to the test.
BELLEAIR, FL
hernandosun.com

BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
usf.edu

Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian

The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch

A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
fox13news.com

‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District

TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
FLORIDA STATE

