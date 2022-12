—ARREST: A homeless man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a woman who tripped over his belongings in the 1100 block of Portage Road at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Michael A. Woodfork, 56, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A female victim told police that Woodfork broke her glasses when he punched her in the face. Police said multiple witnesses confirmed the victim's complaint.

