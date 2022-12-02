Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Royal Family Loyalists Want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Removed From Official Website
Royals fans have called for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be taken off the official website of the British Royal Family. According to them, their profiles should be removed before Prince Harry releases his memoir. Harry and Meghan moved to California after resigning from their royal duties, along with their two children. Their relationship with the Royal Family declined after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Harry's memoir Spare approaches release, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family is concerned. "It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the center of events," he told The Daily Mail. "When the blurb speaks of 'raw, unflinching honesty,' the Palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles' reign.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.
Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer
The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Expert Claims Meghan Markle Just Made a Subtle Dig at the Royal Family
A royal expert points out how Meghan Markle's comment during her final Archetypes podcast might have been a dig at the royal family.
Popculture
Prince Harry Hits Back Hard at Tabloid Claim
Prince Harry is clearing up a major rumor about himself that was peddled around prior to his and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to The Sun, it was alleged that Harry told a friend, "Those Brits need to learn a lesson." However, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight and denied that he ever made any such comment.
Prince William 'Could Not Keep His Hand Off' Kate Middleton in Boston PDA
Throughout the couple's three-day visit to Boston royal watchers spied a number of royal PDA moments.
Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims
It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
ETOnline.com
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royals Will Celebrate Christmas 2022 (Exclusive)
The royal family is gearing up for their first holiday season since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For the family, Christmas has traditionally been a time where they all come together at their Sandringham country estate and royal watchers are wondering if King Charles III will stay true to the tradition in his parent's absence.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Got What They Wanted’ but Continue ‘Trashing the Royal Family,’ Expert Says
A royal expert takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continuing with 'trashing the royal family' even though they 'got what they wanted.'
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Upcoming Gala Appearances Tell the ‘Sussex Story in a Nutshell’
A commentator says Prince William and Kate Middleton attending the Earthsot Prize Awards and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at a gala sums up the' Sussex story.'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]
Daily Beast
Prince William Plots Fightback Over Harry and Meghan’s ‘Utterly Explosive’ Netflix Documentary
Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. How to sum up the world of the royal family this weekend? Easy. Everyone has lost their freaking minds. As...
purewow.com
Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry’s Docuseries Trailer, Prince William’s Trip to Boston & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 1, 2022. This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a splash with the first teaser for their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that's expected to premiere this month. Prince Harry also appeared in...
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Prince William Is Going to Fight Back if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Trying to Sabotage the Royal Family, Insiders Say
Prince William has reportedly had it with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and is prepared to fight back if they spread any more lies about the royal family.
Voices: Has the royal family reinvented the royal family?
There’s a photo taken a few years ago, in slightly happier times, of the then Prince Charles, Camilla, Harry and Meghan, Wills and Kate, and the grandchildren. Camilla is pointing at the camera, and little Princess Charlotte is giggling. Prince George is on his grandad’s knee. It’s all very sweet, and falls cosily into a long line of such portraiture.It also strikes one in a different way, though, because, to the casual or younger observer, it looks very much like Camilla is the matriarch in the image. To those who can remember her, it feels like Diana “should” be there,...
Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale
The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...
Body Language Expert Calls out ‘Sandwich of Implication’ in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Trailer
Body language expert Judi James says the 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries trailer creates a 'sandwich of implication' with images of the couple and Kate Middleton.
Comments / 0