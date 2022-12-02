ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.9 WGRD

Comments / 19

LaDonna Sheffer
2d ago

Reading this is heartbreaking.Shelters aren't here to cage these pups for life.Giving them shelter,keeping them warm and safe with a full belly.Is only supposed to be temporary...until a special person comes along.Praying this article reaches out.

Reply(1)
6
Tom Hill
1d ago

I’ve tried to adopt a smaller dog for over 6 months from a shelter in Michigan can never get a call back or even a texts . Can’t be to bad if they won’t return a call .

Reply
6
Helen Hines Overkamp
1d ago

im a responsible fur baby owner and can afford to take care of my baby's on my own but the adoption fees are ridiculously high in some places and some rules are really strike and one rule can be the tiebreaker for some that's another reason their so full people tend to go online sites for a rehoming fees and less rules which is really sad or they just out right buy one I 🙏🙏 all these fur babies find a forever loving home

Reply
5
Related
Fox17

West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home. Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus back open for pet adoptions

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Humane Society’s Ozaukee Campus is back open for pet adoptions. It comes after staffing shortages forced them to pause adoptions back in September. While the shelter itself remained open, the public could not come adopt pets. Kathy Shillinglaw with the Wisconsin Humane Society...
WOOD

Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society

It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan. (Dec. 1, 2022) Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society. It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit veterinarians warn of holiday hazards for pets

The fun and festive holidays are turning into a danger zone for our pets like Baily, the dog. Baily was taken to the veterinarian, receiving a fantastic report on his check-up, including his teeth, coat, skin, and belly. “I think most dogs, especially around holiday time, tend to either get...
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Man With Autism Inspires Mom to Coauthor Children’s Book

A Michigan woman has written a children's book with inspiration from her autistic son, who also illustrated the publication. Deborah Prince and her son Benjamin are the coauthors of a children's book they have published together called 'Trenton the Turtle.' Prince says she drew inspiration from her 22-year-old son Benjamin who has autism.
MLive

Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page

WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
97.9 WGRD

Need A Real Christmas Tree? Here’s 10 Places To Get One In West Michigan

One of the best parts of the Christmas season is going out to a Christmas tree farm and finding the perfect one and cutting it down. Whether you're a seasoned real tree vet or you're thinking about tossing out the artificial tree and getting a real one, I've found 10 places in West Michigan to get a tree.
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
97.9 WGRD

Free Festive Family Fun Around West Michigan This Holiday Season

With Christmas day right around the corner, you need to do everything in your power to get into the festive spirit. You do not have to spend any money to get into the holiday cheer. Here are a few free events that will definitely have you screaming Merry Christmas!. Walker...
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy