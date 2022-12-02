Read full article on original website
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Coastal Carolina University set to face East Carolina University in Birmingham Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coastal Carolina University and East Carolina University will meet in the Magic City for the 16th TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 27. The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. CST at Protective Stadium and will air on ESPN and Bowl Season Radio. This is the...
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7. The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m. Inspired...
‘The people need answers’: Leeds councilman questions city expenses
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday night, Dec. 5, a Leeds City Councilman posed pointed questions during a packed meeting about how the city spent tens of thousands of tax dollars. The questions circle back to two real estate transactions. The first property in question is the building where the...
Brookwood, Princeton, Shelby Baptist Medical Centers to host hiring events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Explore exciting career opportunities at open house hiring events at Brookwood, Princeton, and Shelby Baptist Medical Centers. The Brookwood Baptist Medical Center event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the women’s classroom on the first floor. The...
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
Guntersville pit bull to be euthanized after attacking woman in September 2021
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that the Guntersville pit bull that attacked a woman in 2021 can be put to death. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court on Nov. 18. In January, the Marshall County Circuit Court ruled that Havoc was a dangerous dog and should be euthanized.
Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
Birmingham-native jazz musician receives honor of a lifetime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge honor tonight for a well-known jazz musician from Birmingham. Flutist Kim Scott says she learned last week that Billboard Magazine has named her single “Shine” it’s smooth jazz song of the year. Scott says she and guitarist Adam Holly co-wrote the...
Central Alabama healthcare workers manage series of challenges as flu, COVID-19 cases rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's the start of a long winter season for doctors and nurses in Central Alabama. Flu cases are already at high levels and COVID-19 cases are on the rise as well. Ten adults and three children have lost their lives to flu in Alabama this season....
Running gun battle in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A running gun battle in east Birmingham left one person dead and two others injured. The victim is the city’s 134th homicide this year. A shootout on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old man pushed the city over its 2021 homicide tally of 132. With 26 days left in...
West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
Nativity Market and Live Nativity in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The live nativity and market will be open December 10th thru 12th at Greenbrier Road Baptist Church in Anniston. Open from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm the holiday market lace is filled with holiday vendors and food trucks. The nativity is a classic live nativity.
David Nassetta named Cullman police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1. Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department. I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years. He’s been a vital part of...
A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Eissmann Automotive announces expansion at Pell City facility, investing $3.4M in expansion
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 5, the St. Clair County Economic Development Council announced a $3.4 million expansion at Eissmann Automotive, creating 79 new jobs. The following information is from Eissmann Automotive:. German automotive supplier Eissmann Automotive, N.A. has announced an expansion to its Pell City facility. The...
