ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

‘The people need answers’: Leeds councilman questions city expenses

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday night, Dec. 5, a Leeds City Councilman posed pointed questions during a packed meeting about how the city spent tens of thousands of tax dollars. The questions circle back to two real estate transactions. The first property in question is the building where the...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Guntersville pit bull to be euthanized after attacking woman in September 2021

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that the Guntersville pit bull that attacked a woman in 2021 can be put to death. The Alabama Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court on Nov. 18. In January, the Marshall County Circuit Court ruled that Havoc was a dangerous dog and should be euthanized.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham-native jazz musician receives honor of a lifetime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge honor tonight for a well-known jazz musician from Birmingham. Flutist Kim Scott says she learned last week that Billboard Magazine has named her single “Shine” it’s smooth jazz song of the year. Scott says she and guitarist Adam Holly co-wrote the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Nativity Market and Live Nativity in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The live nativity and market will be open December 10th thru 12th at Greenbrier Road Baptist Church in Anniston. Open from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm the holiday market lace is filled with holiday vendors and food trucks. The nativity is a classic live nativity.
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

David Nassetta named Cullman police chief

CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1.  Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department.  I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years.  He’s been a vital part of...
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy