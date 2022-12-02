Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Jewish symbol on Michigan State University student’s door vandalized
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jewish community at Michigan State University raised concerns after a Jewish symbol hanging on a student’s door was vandalized. The incident comes at a time when antisemitic hate crimes are on the rise across the country. In the first week of December, the headlines have been full of high-profile celebrities and athletes spewing antisemitic thoughts.
WILX-TV
Community colleges across US see significant decline in enrollment
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The community college enrollment crash caused by the COVID pandemic continues into the Fall 2022 semester. In Michigan, there are 31 community colleges. Of those 31 schools, the 7th largest community college is Lansing Community College with more than 11,000 students currently enrolled -- a 6% decrease from last year. Jackson College is the 13th largest college with more 4,900 students enrolled -- a 4% decrease from last year.
State News
The 1909: Quality Dairy closing, Board of Trustee campaigns, Starbucks worker strike
Lily Guiney discusses the closure of Quality Dairy and words from the CEO. Guiney then goes in-depth and recaps the Board of Trustee race results variations. Next, Guiney recaps the strike of Starbucks workers in the Greater Lansing area and the North American Indigenous Student Organization's, or NAISO, reminder of the true history behind MSU land acknowledgment regarding the Moral Act and the importance for Indigenous students to learn the accurate history.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
WILX-TV
New CATA bus routes announced for winter break
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bus routes are expected to get a few changes before the end of the year. The Capital Area Transportation Authority announced on Monday that they are preparing to implement service changes over the winter break and during the upcoming holidays. CATA released the new routes that...
WILX-TV
Livingston County Animal Shelter hosts ‘Top-Dog’ photo contest to promote pet licenses
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re wondering what to get your pet for Christmas, the Livingston County Animal Shelter recommends a license - if you don’t already have one. The shelter is teaming up with the Livingston County Treasure’s Office to spread the word about the importance of a pet license as part of its License to Love campaign.
beckersasc.com
Henry Ford Health names new Michigan hospital president
Emily Moorhead was named president of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health's hospital in Jackson, Mich. Ms. Moorhead, a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, has been the hospital's interim president since February and previously served as the organization's chief operating officer, according to a Dec. 2 news release from the health system.
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
WILX-TV
Upcoming closures at Ingham County 30th Judicial Circuit Court
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason of the 30th Circuit Court will be closed on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16. The closure will give employees the opportunity to conduct a pending case inventory.
$41,000 gas bill threatens restaurant, prompts GoFundMe
Heroes Food and Spirits, located at 121 S Grove Street in Delton, pays tribute to veterans by inviting local families to post pictures of their service members on a wall of honor. But that wall — and Mike Ertner's lifelong dream — is in jeopardy.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
lansingcitypulse.com
With county support in hand, Lansing Township to vote on a debt-elimination plan
(This story has been updated to include information not originally provided to City Pulse. The previous story said a deal had been reached between successors to developers Mike Eyde and the township overpayments due to the successors. The story has been updated to say the deal is pending. Also, the earlier version of the story said the township still needs to repay $3 million in overcharged taxes, but Treasurer Kathy Rogers said those reimbursements have been made.)
WILX-TV
Jackson County Animal Shelter closed Tuesday due to construction, lack of power
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due to construction, the Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Tuesday. According to the shelter, the building will be without power due to the construction and they will be unable to receive voicemails. The shelter is expected to reopen Wednesday. More information on the Jackson...
WILX-TV
In My View: Bowl games are unpredictable
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The bowl game favorites are set but I claim bowl games are fully unpredictable because the teams have been off for nearly a month. Yes, Michigan and Georgia are favored to meet for the national title, but I wouldn’t bet the farm on that either. Bowl games are hard to predict as we all know who has bowl sheets but that’s what makes it fun to see who plays better and who plays worse from the regular season.
wkzo.com
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
WILX-TV
The City of Charlotte reminds residents to recycle string and holiday lights
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte is participating in string and holiday lights recycling. They are reminding residents that string and holiday lights do not go into regular curbside recycling bins. Recycling will be available during regular hours of operation now through January 31. Residents can take both...
WILX-TV
Lansing to offer free on-street metered parking for the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced on Tuesday that on-street metered parking in the City of Lansing will be free of charge. This is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 12, and end on January 2. Metered parking includes parking meters, kiosks, and smartphone app payments. Maximum time...
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
WILX-TV
BWL closes northbound Cedar Street for water main repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The northbound land of Cedar Street was closed on Monday for repairs. The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) announced that the far east lane of northbound Cedar Street at Miller Road was closed for an emergency water main repair. Officials said southbound traffic will be maintained.
