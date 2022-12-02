Read full article on original website
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Polk County Auditor says Iowa Senate leader's voter registration is valid
The Polk County Auditor has decided Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration and residency in Grimes is valid. The decision issued Monday follows a challenge from Grimes resident Ann Gale, who alleged Whitver was still living with his family in Ankeny for several weeks after he changed the address on his voter registration to a condominium in Grimes so he could run in a new district.
iowapublicradio.org
Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
The Polk County Auditor has decided Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration is valid. Representatives of Wolf Carbon Solutions are be hearing from and answering the questions of eastern Iowans in Linn, Cedar, Clinton and Scott counties this week about its proposed carbon capture pipeline. Plus, UnityPoint Health is asking patients to reserve a time slot online instead of walking in for care at its urgent care centers.
iowapublicradio.org
Wolf meets with landowners, begins road to permitting carbon pipeline
Representatives of Wolf Carbon Solutions are getting an earful from residents of eastern Iowa about the company’s proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline project. Wolf develops and operates pipelines in the U.S. and Canada. It is owned by CPP Investments, a pension fund. It has experience through affiliate, Wolf Midstream, which operates a 150-mile carbon dioxide capture system.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowans describe DNA surprises and praise a new state law protecting victims
It took two years and advocacy from victims of fertility fraud and other DNA surprises to get the Fraud in Assisted Reproduction Act enshrined in state law. As the accessibility of DNA testing has expanded in recent years and stories about misuse of donor materials have come to light, including the Netflix documentary Our Father, River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with columnist Courtney Crowder, who helped bring Iowan Mark Hansen's story of fertility fraud to light, as well as other advocates and those who have been impacted by misattributed parentage experiences which can occur due to an adoption, assisted conception, or those conceived from a non-parental event (NPE.)
Comments / 0