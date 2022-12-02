Read full article on original website
winemag.com
De Loach 2019 Forgotten Vines Zinfandel (Sonoma County)
This robust, fruity and moderately tannic wine will pair well with grills and roasts, as its firm texture and generous dark plum and blackberry flavors have plenty of power. Made from the fruit of several pre-Prohibition vineyards, the wine is full bodied, peppery and complex. Jim Gordon. rating. 93. Price.
winemag.com
Kunde 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma County)
This well-made, no-nonsense wine offers good, juicy red and black fruit flavors on a moderately tannic texture that's easy to sip and enjoy. Red cherries and raspberries meet blackberry-jam notes on the palate. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $25
