Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Sisters snap a Sunday Mug Shot dressed in their best!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to sisters Lorna and Julia getting ready for church in Louisville, Kentucky. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Dec. 4, 2022.
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
CRAWFORD | The arranged marriage between Satterfield and Louisville ends the way it began
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was an arranged marriage from the start, and if the parties liked each other well enough, it nonetheless never was true love. Scott Satterfield was the safety coach, Door No. 2 (at best), the back-up plan after Jeff Brohm passed on coming home to Louisville four years ago.
Kentucky UPS delivery driver goes viral after reaction to snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - A Louisville UPS driver's reaction to snacks left for him on a customer's doorstep is going viral on social media. Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband have been leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays for three years. They said they wanted to show their appreciation since they've been relying on more deliveries since the height of the pandemic.
Kentucky pizzeria boasts top 50 US ranking
Kentucky may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about pizza, but a restaurant in Louisville is putting its name on the map.
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
The Vault: Louisville feels the shock of John Lennon's death
We're coming up on the 42nd anniversary of the music icon's death. Here's how fans in Louisville reacted to the shocking moment in history.
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
76-year-old Louisville man sets Guinness World Record for pitching
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too late to try for a world record. 76-year-old Patrick O'Bryan earned a Guinness World Record by throwing the most pitches off a mound from 60 feet 6 inches in an eight-hour period on Saturday. O'Bryan threw 2,806 pitches on his birthday, breaking the...
Louisville man encourages others to carry naloxone, help save lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man carries a trauma kit in his car full of things like band-aids and aspirin, but he said the newest tool added to his kit helped him save a life. Now he wants others to carry it as well. "I never thought of all...
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville's loss to Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals played Miami at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 4, 2022. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Music City Bowl creates scheduling nightmare for UK vs. UofL, but was there a better option?
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. There is only one big problem with that scenario...the kickoff is at the same time as the UK vs. Louisville Cardinals basketball game at Rupp Arena.
