Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold CaseStill UnsolvedSan Diego, CA
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip GetawayMelissa FrostSan Diego, CA
KPBS
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
travelnoire.com
San Diego Man Suing American Airlines After Allegedly Banned For Seat Adjusments
A few years prior, one flier was banned from American Airlines for good after allegedly reclining his seat. The only thing is, he had no idea about it until this year. In February 2022, the man tried to make a reservation with American Airlines and found that he was banned.
Mira Mesa community plan updated to add homes, jobs
The San Diego City Council on Monday adopted the mayor’s Mira Mesa community plan update, a blueprint to expand the capacity of homes by 24,000.
Record number of homeless living in downtown San Diego
The Downtown San Diego Partnership, which counts the number of homeless living in downtown San Diego monthly, showed a record number in November.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 4: Homelessness and crime: Will La Jolla 'lose our Village'?
The issue presents a quandary of how to 'balance civil rights with the needs of the community,' local police say.
viatravelers.com
12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California
Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
San Diego Business Journal
Oregon and North Carolina To Meet In 43rd SDCCU Holiday Bowl
The University of Oregon from the Pac-12 Conference and University of North Carolina from the ACC have accepted invitations to play in the 43rd annual SDCCU Holiday Bowl. The bowl game kick off is scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 at 5 p.m. PST and will air on FOX. It be the first football game ever played in downtown San Diego’s Petco Park.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy
5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
goldrushcam.com
Arizona Woman Sentenced for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam, Involving at Least 10 Elderly Victims in San Diego County
December 5, 2022 - SAN DIEGO – An Arizona woman was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 12 months and 1 day in prison for participating in a large-scale “grandparent. scam” racketeering conspiracy. According to court documents, Lyda Harris, 75, of Laveen, Arizona, participated in a...
Residents in Serra Mesa: Squatters are living in military housing
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Serra Mesa are worried about a house on Murray Ridge Road in the Liberty Military Housing neighborhood where they said squatters have moved in, creating an unsafe feeling for families in the area. “It’s the most uneasy feeling. It’s eerie,” said a neighbor and...
presidiosentinel.com
Annual ‘Share the Love’ Food Truck Event
Making its return from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7 is the popular “Share the Love” event, hosted by Kearny Mesa Subaru and Meals on Wheels San Diego County. This free event is open to the public and brings together some of San Diego’s best food truck eats, all in support of local nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels San Diego County. The event takes place at Kearny Mesa Subaru, located at.
Proposed project could bring thousands of diesel trucks to Barrio Logan, locals not happy
SAN DIEGO — Mitsubishi Cement Corp. has reintroduced a decade-long proposal to build a warehouse in Barrio Logan during a public meeting with the Port of Commissions of San Diego. Commissioners overseeing the port put the project on hold two years ago after concerns about environmental health issues, but...
sandiegoville.com
Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County
With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland broker negotiates San Diego County transaction
Progressive Real Estate Partners has helped negotiate the $4.4 million dollar sale of a San Diego County retail center. The Rancho Cucamonga brokerage marketed the property in Carlsbad and represented the seller, a New York-based investor whose name was not released, according to a statement by Progressive. Information regarding the...
2 Teenagers Seriously Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
According to the San Diego Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in San Diego. Authorities confirmed that two teenage boys were seriously injured due to the accident.
Barbie Tour to Stop in Carlsbad with Special 50th Anniversary Malibu Barbie Merch
Love your Barbies as a kid? Raising a new generation of Barbie fans? A Carlsbad pop-up on Saturday is just for you. The Shoppes at Carlsbad will host the Barbie Truck at 10 a.m. as it makes its way across the U.S. on the “Totally Throwback Malibu Tour.”. The...
