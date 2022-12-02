ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral

San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California

Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Oregon and North Carolina To Meet In 43rd SDCCU Holiday Bowl

The University of Oregon from the Pac-12 Conference and University of North Carolina from the ACC have accepted invitations to play in the 43rd annual SDCCU Holiday Bowl. The bowl game kick off is scheduled for Wednesday, December 28 at 5 p.m. PST and will air on FOX. It be the first football game ever played in downtown San Diego’s Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy

5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
CHULA VISTA, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Annual ‘Share the Love’ Food Truck Event

Making its return from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 7 is the popular “Share the Love” event, hosted by Kearny Mesa Subaru and Meals on Wheels San Diego County. This free event is open to the public and brings together some of San Diego’s best food truck eats, all in support of local nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels San Diego County. The event takes place at Kearny Mesa Subaru, located at.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County

With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland broker negotiates San Diego County transaction

Progressive Real Estate Partners has helped negotiate the $4.4 million dollar sale of a San Diego County retail center. The Rancho Cucamonga brokerage marketed the property in Carlsbad and represented the seller, a New York-based investor whose name was not released, according to a statement by Progressive. Information regarding the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

