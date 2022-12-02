Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
Android Headlines
Spotify finally supports the Android 13 media player
One of the major changes that we anticipated for Android 13 was the new media player. Now that Android 13 is out and about, it’s up to third-party developers to make their products compatible with it. Spotify is the next company to offer support for the Android 13 media player, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Pixel phones are getting 'Live Bloom' wallpapers as we speak
Your Google Pixel smartphone is getting a new set of wallpapers, the so-called ‘Live Bloom’ wallpapers. These are rolling out via a Google Play Store update that recently started going out. ‘Live Bloom’ wallpapers are now rolling out to Pixel phones. These wallpapers are a part of...
Android Headlines
Many shopping apps give ad networks access to phones: report
A recent report from Incogni brought to light the fact that 65.2% of shopping apps grant ad networks access to user phones. Do note that the company researched apps available in the Play Store. This in itself is a threat to users’ online privacy, of course. Users do not expect their data to be shared with third parties.
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Android Headlines
Facebook Dating app will begin using AI face scanning to identify user age
In a recent blog post, Meta says that the Facebook dating app will begin using an AI face-scanning tool to confirm user age. This improvement is put in place to ensure that all users of the dating app are of age. The verification test technology will make its debut appearance in the United States.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 15 has good speakers, and the company wants you to know that
The Ulefone Armor 15 is one of the company’s newest rugged smartphones, and it actually has really good speakers. This phone comes with front-facing symmetrical dual speakers, and Ulefone wants you to know how good they are. That’s why the company released a sound test. The Ulefone Armor...
Android Headlines
AndroidHeadlines will no longer recommend Anker nor Eufy products, Here's why
Here at AndroidHeadlines, we’ve been big fans of Anker and its sub-brands – Eufy, Nebula, Soundcore, etc – for many years. In fact, most of us use their products on a daily basis. They’ve also been a fixture in our buyers’ guides and gift guides for many years. But unfortunately, that has to change.
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1 is now rolling out to Beta 3.1 Pixel users
Google has started to release the stable version of Android 13 QPR1 to the Beta 3.1 Pixel users, 9to5google reports. Back in early November, Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 was rolled out to compatible Pixel devices, including Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro. The update is now heading to Beta 3.1 users, and Google has released the OTA for Pixel devices on Android Beta Program. The package weighs 2.94MB on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Samsung's forgotten Galaxy A90 5G gets December update
Samsung is rolling out a new software update to the Galaxy A90 5G, a 2019 premium mid-range phone that never got a sequel. No, the handset isn’t getting Android 13. It never will. But the company is seeding the latest security patch to the device. The Galaxy A90 5G is picking up the December SMR (Security Maintenance Release).
Android Headlines
Here's how your voice can be used to fight in Dead Island 2
Earlier this year Amazon and Dead Island 2 creators Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios announced that you’d be able to use Alexa to control parts of the game. And today you’re able to see it in action. On the official Dead Island 2 YouTube channel, a new video showcases just how Alex Game Control works, and how it’s incorporated into the game.
Android Headlines
There are beautiful new floral live wallpapers for Pixel Phones
Pixel phones have access to a wide range of curated wallpapers, and it’s an ever-evolving library. Google constantly adds new wallpapers to give to its Pixel phones, and a lot of them come in the Curated Culture category. Thanks to the newest update to Pixel phones, there are some new floral live wallpapers that you can assign today.
Android Headlines
Here's every new feature in Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop
Google drops quarterly updates for its own Pixel phones, which are referred to as “Pixel Feature Drops” and offers some new features and sometimes some enhancements. Not just for new phones, but also old ones. Which is really nice of Google to do. Since a lot of smartphone makers want you to buy a new phone to get these features.
Android Headlines
First Pixel Watch update brings bug fixes & improvements
The Google Pixel Watch is receiving its first software update. The first-gen Google smartwatch is picking up a handful of bug fixes and improvements with this release. According to the company, it has fixed some irregularities with hands-free profile (HFP) calling and also improved the feature. Google has also added a new setting option to enable or disable the battery saver with a single tap.
These are the 12 best gift cards you can buy on Amazon
Don't know what to buy everyone on your holiday gift list? Give one of the best gift cards on Amazon that they will be sure to love.
Android Headlines
Remember Meizu? Well, the company's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone surfaced
Many of you will remember Meizu, a Chinese company with a huge prospect back in the day. Things didn’t exactly go as planned for Meizu, so it did not grow as expected. Meizu still makes phones, though, but only a couple (max) per year. That phone, or sometimes phones, end up being quite powerful. Well, it seems like Meizu is planning to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 device in the near future.
Android Headlines
Corning Explains Challenges It Faced With Gorilla Glass Victus 2
With the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, smartphone glass maker Corning made certain improvements to the original Glass Victus. Lots of smartphone OEMs will be making use of this new and stronger glass on their smartphones. This new glass material focuses on surviving the impact of dropping on hard concrete and even asphalt.
Android Headlines
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
Android Headlines
Galaxy A22, Galaxy A23 & A23 5G receive the Android 13 update
Samsung last week released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A22 5G. The company has now rolled out the latest Android version to the 4G model as well. The update is also available to both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy A23. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0...
Comments / 0