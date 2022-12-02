Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on Twitter
It appeared last week that a major war was brewing between Twitter and Apple. But the two tech giants seem to have reconciled. Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently said that the iPhone maker has “fully resumed” advertising on the social media platform. He didn’t elaborate further but added that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter. Musk made the comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation with more than 90,000 listeners on Saturday, Bloomberg reports.
Android Headlines
Automated detection will be integral to Twitter content moderation
Twitter last week announced that “automated detection” will be integral to content moderation on the platform going forward. It plans to do away with certain manual reviews and interventions in its moderation process. The company’s Vice President of trust and safety Ella Irwin has now shared more details about its heavy reliance on automation to moderate content.
Android Headlines
Kanye West not buying "free speech" Parler app after all
The controversial rapper, Kanye West, who goes by the name “Ye”, is no longer buying the free speech social media platform Parler. as a reminder, he struck a deal with Parlement Technologies in mid-October to buy the platform. West made the deal to buy Parler after Twitter and Instagram suspended his account over his antisemitic comments.
Android Headlines
Here are the top YouTube videos, creators & songs of 2022
As 2022 is reaching an end, social and streaming platforms are releasing their recap of the year and telling users which creators, music, or videos could stand out from the crowd this year. YouTube announced its Music Recap earlier this week, and now it’s releasing the trending videos, creators, and songs of 2022.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Apple sued by women who say AirTag is ‘weapon of choice of stalkers’
Apple has been sued by two women who said its AirTag devices have made it easier for their former partners and other stalkers to track down victims. In a proposed class action filed on Monday in San Francisco federal court, the women said Apple has been unable to protect people from unwanted trafficking through AirTag since launching what it called the “stalker proof” device in April 2021. Starting at $29, AirTags are 1-1/4 inches in diameter, and intended to be slipped into or attached to keys, wallets, backpacks and other items so people can find them when they are lost. But privacy experts and law enforcement...
Android Headlines
Facebook Dating app will begin using AI face scanning to identify user age
In a recent blog post, Meta says that the Facebook dating app will begin using an AI face-scanning tool to confirm user age. This improvement is put in place to ensure that all users of the dating app are of age. The verification test technology will make its debut appearance in the United States.
Android Headlines
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes taken off the air following report of romantic relationship
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-hosts of ABC News' "GMA 3," have been taken off the air following the public disclosure of a romantic relationship, network President Kim Godwin announced to staffers on Monday morning, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Android Headlines
Major Nothing milestone achieved, 1 million devices sold
Nothing announced that it sold 1 million devices to this day. The company announced three products thus far, one smartphone, and two truly wireless earbuds products. So, that 1 million number goes for all three, together, of course. Nothing managed to reach a major milestone, the company sold 1 million...
Android Headlines
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Android Headlines
First Pixel Watch update brings bug fixes & improvements
The Google Pixel Watch is receiving its first software update. The first-gen Google smartwatch is picking up a handful of bug fixes and improvements with this release. According to the company, it has fixed some irregularities with hands-free profile (HFP) calling and also improved the feature. Google has also added a new setting option to enable or disable the battery saver with a single tap.
Android Headlines
The States may get a Nothing phone after all
The Nothing Phone (1) has been an interesting phone so far. Not exactly “Phone of The Year”, but it’s definitely something new and refreshing. However, it was never made available to the states. That may soon change, as Carl Pei hinted that Nothing could bring a phone coming to the US.
Android Headlines
Spotify finally supports the Android 13 media player
One of the major changes that we anticipated for Android 13 was the new media player. Now that Android 13 is out and about, it’s up to third-party developers to make their products compatible with it. Spotify is the next company to offer support for the Android 13 media player, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera
Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
Android Headlines
Don't expect Nothing Phone (2) anytime soon
The Nothing Phone (1) is almost half a year old, and people are settling down with it. As is the case with the smartphone market, people are looking forward to the next iteration. However, Carl Pei has assured us that the Nothing Phone (2) is not coming out anytime soon.
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1 update may break your Pixel's multitasking
Android 13 QPR1 started rolling out to Beta 3.1 Pixel users. Not long after that, a bug was spotted, and you may want to avoid installing this update because of it. It turns out that the Android 13 QPR1 update may break your Pixel’s multitasking. Android 13 QPR1 update...
Android Headlines
Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android
There have been a lot of attempts to bring iMessage to Android, as Apple refuses to do so. Several ways are successful, but they require you to have a macOS device for it to work. So, it’s not exactly an ideal solution. Well, a new contender wants to do things a bit differently, Sunbird app wants to bring iMessage to Android.
Comments / 0