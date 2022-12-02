Read full article on original website
Related
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
Bob McGrath Started On Sesame Street Thanks To A Michigan Fraternity
Bob McGrath, best known for his five-decade-long career on Sesame Street, passed away on Sunday at the age of 90. The McGrath family shared the news of his death on his official Facebook page saying,. "Our father Bob McGrath passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his...
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
Michigan Grinch Arrested After Getting Into A Fight At Company Christmas Party
I will never forget my first work Christmas party. It was in Grand Rapids when I worked at a country radio station, and one female co-worker at the party got so out of hand that one of the bosses had to drive her home after having a few too many glasses of red wine.
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man
The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
Michigan State Park Has Cool Winter Sand Formations (and a Dinosaur)
While Michigan beaches get a whole lot less traffic in the wintertime, they're still lovely! A Michigan State Park has shared photos of neat winter sand formations - and a dinosaur friend!. Holland State Park Winter Sand Formations. Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful...
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
bridgemi.com
Gun control a priority for Michigan Democrats. What studies say about reforms.
LANSING — For almost two years, Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer’s bills to restrict gun access stalled in legislative committees controlled by Republicans. But next year, the Beverly Hills Democrat has a real chance to carry them to the finish line. Sponsor. Following a historic showing in the November...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0