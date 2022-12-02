ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Michigan Daily

Out-of-state students help swing the vote

On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Have You Seen “Lucky”? MSP Need Help Finding This Michigan Man

The Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to find a missing man who sufferers from a traumatic brain injury. The Mayo Clinic says a traumatic brain injury can have wide-ranging physical and psychological effects. Some signs or symptoms may appear immediately after the traumatic event, while others may appear days or weeks later.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy