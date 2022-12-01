Read full article on original website
QPD Blotter for Dec. 3, 2022
Tanner Chamberlin (30) 629 S. 12th Quincy, IL for aggravated domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 162 / 161 / 104. Amanda McCormick (35) 2818 Harrison St Quincy, IL for disobeying traffic control device at 12th and Jefferson. NTA. 179. Nick Kinman (85) 609 S West. St. Loraine, IL for...
Trial for Co-Founder of 2×4’s For Hope Pushed to January
The co-founder of an Adams County-based charity that builds homes for the at-risk veterans has had his trial for alleged theft pushed back to January. Muddy River News reports that 63 year old Mark Lawrence of Quincy appeared in Adams County Court this morning before Associate Judge Roger Thomson. Lawrence is charged with Class 1 felony theft, and Class 2 felony theft. If convicted of either felony, Lawrence faces 3 to 15 years in prison, along with fines and restitution costs.
Five people charged in beating death of Hannibal man plead not guilty; change of venue granted for two as attorney says matter is ‘racially charged’
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Five people facing first-degree assault and second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9 have pleaded not guilty. Tiara Bonner, Jason Anderson, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Kaelin Rickey all made appearances by video from the Marion County Jail during their arraignment before Judge Rachel Bringer-Shepherd Friday morning in Marion County Circuit Court.
One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136
Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Memorial Hospital Stork Stopp discontinues delivery birthing services
CARTHAGE. Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage discontinued its labor and delivery birthing services on Thursday, Dec. 1. Birthing services are now transitioned to Blessing Hospital in Quincy unless the patient chooses to deliver elsewhere. Dr. Christopher Jones will continue taking obstetric patients. Additionally, he is credentialed and has...
Public invited to ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at Teresa Adams House
QUINCY — The ceremonial ribbon will be cut and a public open house held at the recently built Teresa Adams House at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The open house will last until 2 p.m. The house will offer discounted daytime and overnight accommodations for patients and their families...
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
Louisiana Dairy Queen target of armed robbers
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Pike County Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte has issued the following report:. At 9:32pm on 2 December 2022 a 911 call was received from the Dairy Queen in Louisiana. A Louisiana Police Officer responded to learn that an armed robbery had taken place. Sheriff’s Deputies respond to the scene. The store had closed at 9pm and the owner was the only person in the building. He was mopping when 2 masked males entered the door at the rear of the building.
YWCA of Quincy’s executive director resigning Dec. 16 to take position in Hannibal
QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.
Video Claims James Scott Innocent of 1993 West Quincy Levee Break
James Scott was tried and convicted of causing a breach in the West Quincy levee during the Great Flood of 1993 causing a massive loss of property and crop damage. Nearly 30 years later, there's a new documentary and book claiming he is innocent of this crime. DISCLAIMER: I am...
JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light...
Errant Fire Leads to Jacksonville Fire Saving North Prairie Street Home
Jacksonville Police and Fire responded to a report of a structure fire late Saturday night. A call of a fire came in from the corner of Walnut Avenue and North Diamond at 10:27PM. Upon arrival, fire officials learned that the actual physical address was 995 North Prairie Street. Fire crews could see the rear side of the structure just perpendicular to the garage was on fire up to a short porch’s soffit.
Two injured in Hancock County crash
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
‘Holiday on the Hill’ to offer Christmas-themed activities at C-SC on Thursday
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College will celebrate the Christmas season with its second “Holiday on the Hill” event on Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Mabee Center gymnasium. The holiday-themed two-hour event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy cookie decorating, photos with Santa, games facilitated by C-SC students, books read by future educators, crafts and hot cocoa served by Culver-Stockton College president Douglas B. Palmer, his wife Kathy and their sons. Children are encouraged to bring letters to Santa and participate in the coloring contest which can be obtained from the event’s Facebook page.
Hannibal Regional president/CEO recognized at Missouri Hospital Association convention
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Regional president and CEO Todd Ahrens recently was recognized with the 2022 American College of Healthcare Executives Regent Award at the Missouri Hospital Association annual convention at Lake of the Ozarks. The award and is given to senior-level healthcare leaders who meet high standards in...
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
Quincy…a charcuterie community
QUINCY — One morning, I was having a casual conversation with Sarah Stephens, the Executive Director of the Horizons food pantry. She mentioned how successful their latest benefit was … the Charcuterie in CommUNITY. They had a number of entries in the competition … professional and amateur. They are already making plans for next year’s event.
