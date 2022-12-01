LOUISIANA, Mo. — Pike County Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte has issued the following report:. At 9:32pm on 2 December 2022 a 911 call was received from the Dairy Queen in Louisiana. A Louisiana Police Officer responded to learn that an armed robbery had taken place. Sheriff’s Deputies respond to the scene. The store had closed at 9pm and the owner was the only person in the building. He was mopping when 2 masked males entered the door at the rear of the building.

