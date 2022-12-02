ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

Meet Miss Colorado 2022

COLORADO STATE
KKTV

3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects remain at large after accosting a couple and stealing their children’s Christmas presents. The crime was reported on Bijou Street just east of North Academy around 8:45 Monday night. According to police, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block to wait for a friend when the suspects walked up to their vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Welcome to the Dunkin’ Mug Club, Stephanie!

(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Stephanie White from Colorado Springs!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner. You will receive your own Dunkin/Living Local mug and a coffee gift card.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

GIVE! Campaign 2022: Teller Senior Coalition

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado

Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘Homosexuality’ Is a Tool of ‘Satan,’ Says CO Springs-Area Evangelist After Club Q Massacre

One day after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 more at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park TV evangelist and right-wing Christian pundit Andrew Wommack condemned homosexuality as a tool of Satan and complained that the media coverage of the shooting “went overboard” and was afraid to speak out against homosexuality.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence

During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Juveniles interviewed in connection to Banning Lewis Ranch house fire, no arrests made yet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are still working to figure out a cause for a fire at a vacant home. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Falcon Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the area of East Woodmen and North Marksheffel Road. The fire was contained to the structure and did not spread towards the housing development.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Beulah Yule Log Festival to honor 67 years of tradition

(BEULAH, Colo.) — The Beulah Yule Log Festival will continue its historic holiday tradition for the 67th year on Sunday, Dec. 11. The festival will take place at the Pueblo Mountain Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. Participants will search for an eight-foot-long pine log that is hidden in the park months before the festival. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive

It's the season of giving and this year Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills is asking for your help! The Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive will partner with the community to bring gifts to kids in need this holiday season. Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive. It's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Several hurt in nine-car pileup

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

