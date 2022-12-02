Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Santa, Complimentary Hot Cocoa, the Grinch, and Sweet Sales During the Downtown Holiday StrollColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Pikes Peak Cultural Pass Provides Free Admission to Local MuseumsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
St. Michael's Episcopal Church Has a Walk-Through Holiday Display With Over 100,000 LightsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Shop for Unique, Handmade Gifts at Holiday Craft Fairs This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
FOX21News.com
Meet Miss Colorado 2022
Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Savannah Cavanaugh, Miss Colorado 2022, stopped by FOX21 Morning News to discuss her journey to the national championship. Navigating Holidays and grumpy teens. Navigating Holidays and grumpy teens. Alleged Club Q shooter...
Pop-up to permanent in downtown Colorado Springs
Business ideas are fine, but trying out a business plan can be expensive. Pop-up shops offer a lower risk less expensive option.
KKTV
3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects remain at large after accosting a couple and stealing their children’s Christmas presents. The crime was reported on Bijou Street just east of North Academy around 8:45 Monday night. According to police, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block to wait for a friend when the suspects walked up to their vehicle.
FOX21News.com
Welcome to the Dunkin’ Mug Club, Stephanie!
(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Stephanie White from Colorado Springs!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner. You will receive your own Dunkin/Living Local mug and a coffee gift card.
Startling trend: Murder among the homeless rises in Colorado Springs
Six homeless people have been murdered in Colorado Springs over the past two months, with suspects in some of the cases also being homeless. The string of homicides among a particular population in such a short period of time is unprecedented and startling, said El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.
FOX21News.com
GIVE! Campaign 2022: Teller Senior Coalition
Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corporation launch fund supporting businesses impacted by Club Q shooting. Fund to support businesses affected by Club Q shooting. Fund to support businesses affected by Club Q shooting. New Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Springs. New Buffalo Wild Wings coming to Springs.
theseniorvoice.net
1037theriver.com
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
Homicide victim found on Bonforte Blvd identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A woman who was found shot to death in Pueblo the week of Thanksgiving has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. 53-year-old Melissa Carbajal was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the 1600 block of Bonforte Boulevard, near Belmont Park. The […]
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘Homosexuality’ Is a Tool of ‘Satan,’ Says CO Springs-Area Evangelist After Club Q Massacre
One day after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 more at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park TV evangelist and right-wing Christian pundit Andrew Wommack condemned homosexuality as a tool of Satan and complained that the media coverage of the shooting “went overboard” and was afraid to speak out against homosexuality.
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence
During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
KKTV
Juveniles interviewed in connection to Banning Lewis Ranch house fire, no arrests made yet
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are still working to figure out a cause for a fire at a vacant home. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Falcon Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the area of East Woodmen and North Marksheffel Road. The fire was contained to the structure and did not spread towards the housing development.
Beulah Yule Log Festival to honor 67 years of tradition
(BEULAH, Colo.) — The Beulah Yule Log Festival will continue its historic holiday tradition for the 67th year on Sunday, Dec. 11. The festival will take place at the Pueblo Mountain Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. Participants will search for an eight-foot-long pine log that is hidden in the park months before the festival. The […]
The best Christmas light displays in COS & Pueblo
An interactive map of the best holiday light decorations across Colorado Springs.
Ed Webster, pioneer climber out of Colorado Springs, dies at 66
When he heard Ed Webster had died, Stewart Green thought about a photo his friend had taken. It was from Webster's record-setting ascent up Mount Everest's Kangshung Face, a never-before-done mission that capped the climber's legend in 1988. Between his pain, between passing out and thoughts of dying without sherpas...
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicide
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Nov. 29 shooting death at an apartment complex was likely spurred by a failed romantic tryst, according to an arrest affidavit submitted by the Castle Rock Police Department.
FOX21News.com
Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive
It's the season of giving and this year Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills is asking for your help! The Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive will partner with the community to bring gifts to kids in need this holiday season. Second Annual Santa on Patrol Toy Drive. It's...
FOX21News.com
Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence | NewsNation Prime
For the very first time, the two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the Idaho college murders have broken their silence. NewsNation's Alex Caprariello reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/fJhVL97 #Idaho #College #Killings. Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence …. For the very first...
KKTV
WATCH: Several hurt in nine-car pileup
The rider's motorcycle slid under a truck, but he was able to stop himself from going underneath too. Firefighters say the house appeared abandoned. Juveniles were reportedly seen leaving the building around the time of the fire. Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. One...
Comments / 1