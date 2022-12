News and Press Releases

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Fayetteville City Council Members approved 16 people to serve on Boards and Commissions effective December 1. Council Members took the action during the November 28 Regular Meeting.

The list of new appointments is below:

Millennial Advisory Commission:

Desmond Ashford December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

David Breece December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Xavier BeBrough December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Vanessa Iacovonne December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Alexandru Lefter December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Ernest Logan III December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Fredrick Lowe December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Marissa Manning December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Zachary McLaurin December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Lqueitah Miller December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Melissa Parrish Cardena December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Kaitlyn Potts December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Christian Pryer December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Yarinel Rodriguez December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Branda Young December 1, 2022 - September 30, 2024

Wrecker Review Board

Philamina Lozado-Lowe December 1, 2022 – September 30, 2024

