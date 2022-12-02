ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No, people aren’t licking toads in national parks

It’s hard to find a warning issued by the National Park Service that gained more traction. Too bad it was completely fabricated. The agency’s Oct. 31 Facebook post imploring visitors to “please refrain from licking” the large Sonoran desert toad common in the Southwest echoed across thousands of news outlets. Google “park service toad licking” and you get 1.7 million hits. Tens of thousands of news outlets — including the mostprestigious in the world — repeated the warning.
MAFS’ Ella Ding’s clothing line for Pretty Little Thing has dropped

MAFS star Ella Ding has dropped the clothing line that she created in collaboration with fashion brand Pretty Little Thing. The edit has 32 items and the prices range from $10.00 – $132.00 each. The range includes dresses, tops, accessories, pants, and skirts in greens, blues, and neutral colours. You can check out the full range here.
Ben Harper announces solo headline Australian shows

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year. The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below). Tickets go on sale to the general public...
Capricorn Caves Set to Beam During Australia’s Summer Solstice

December is that incredibly exciting time of the year when life is a blur, and the rush of the festive season certainly catches us up. However, at the iconic and award-winning Capricorn Caves, just 23 kilometres from the city of Rockhampton in Central Queensland, it is also the perfect time of year to experience and enjoy a moment where time seemingly stands still.

