Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan and Harry news: Couple fly on private jet to NYC as royal family braces for Netflix documentary - live
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Movie Theaters Brace for Holiday Box Office Dominated by ‘Avatar 2’ … and Little Else
Let’s get one thing out of the way: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a sequel to the highest-grossing movie in history, is poised to be another box office smash for director James Cameron and Disney, which now owns the rights to Pandora and its inhabitants. The follow-up, which opens in theaters on Dec. 16, looks to collect a mighty $150 million to $175 million in its first weekend of release. For beleaguered movie theaters, the decades-in-the-making film can’t come soon enough. “It’s a very important movie,” says Brock Bagby, executive VP of B&B Theatres, a family-owned circuit based in Missouri....
Narcity
This New Holiday Pop-Up Near Toronto Takes You Into A 2D Kitchen & Giant Snow Globe
If you're looking for something fun to do around Toronto but don't want to blow you budget, then this new holiday pop-up might be worth a visit. Share Joy is an immersive experience by farmer-owned co-operative Gay Lea Foods happening at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga. The pop-up is running until December 22, and it's completely free to visit.
Comments / 0