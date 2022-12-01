Read full article on original website
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
muddyrivernews.com
Memorial Hospital Stork Stopp discontinues delivery birthing services
CARTHAGE. Ill. — Memorial Hospital in Carthage discontinued its labor and delivery birthing services on Thursday, Dec. 1. Birthing services are now transitioned to Blessing Hospital in Quincy unless the patient chooses to deliver elsewhere. Dr. Christopher Jones will continue taking obstetric patients. Additionally, he is credentialed and has...
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
muddyrivernews.com
Public invited to ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at Teresa Adams House
QUINCY — The ceremonial ribbon will be cut and a public open house held at the recently built Teresa Adams House at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. The open house will last until 2 p.m. The house will offer discounted daytime and overnight accommodations for patients and their families...
KBUR
One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136
Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
muddyrivernews.com
YWCA of Quincy’s executive director resigning Dec. 16 to take position in Hannibal
QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.
Video Claims James Scott Innocent of 1993 West Quincy Levee Break
James Scott was tried and convicted of causing a breach in the West Quincy levee during the Great Flood of 1993 causing a massive loss of property and crop damage. Nearly 30 years later, there's a new documentary and book claiming he is innocent of this crime. DISCLAIMER: I am...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Holiday on the Hill’ to offer Christmas-themed activities at C-SC on Thursday
CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College will celebrate the Christmas season with its second “Holiday on the Hill” event on Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Mabee Center gymnasium. The holiday-themed two-hour event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy cookie decorating, photos with Santa, games facilitated by C-SC students, books read by future educators, crafts and hot cocoa served by Culver-Stockton College president Douglas B. Palmer, his wife Kathy and their sons. Children are encouraged to bring letters to Santa and participate in the coloring contest which can be obtained from the event’s Facebook page.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
More than 100 QPS music department students participate in ILMEA All-District festivals
QUINCY — More than 100 students from Quincy Public Schools music department participated in the Illinois Music Education Association All-District concert and jazz festivals in November. Students were selected either by audition or nomination for each event. The following students participated in the ILMEA Concert Festival held Nov. 5...
ktvo.com
Bomb-like device taped to front of northeast Missouri sheriff's office
KAHOKA, Mo. — A Heartland man is accused of attaching a device that looked like a bomb to the front of a northeast Missouri sheriff's office. It happened last Thursday morning at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Kahoka. The suspect is Jacob Ryan McFarland, 27, of Kahoka. According...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal native to discuss second novel, ‘The Hive,’ on Saturday
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Melissa Scholes Young will return to her hometown for a reading and conversation about her second novel, “The Hive,” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Hannibal Art Council, 105 S. Main. “The Hive” is set in rural Missouri. On a hot...
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 21-25, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. John C. Skirvin and Britni J. Skirvin of Barry sold a...
khqa.com
Monroe City juvenile injured in crash
A Monroe City minor on Wednesday was injured in a crash on Monroe County Road 599 about 1/2 a mile south of Monroe City. The 16-year-old boy was driving a Toyota Corolla around 4:15 p.m. when the wreck occurred. When the teen swerved to miss a deer, the car traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
KBUR
Two injured in Hancock County crash
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says that two juveniles were injured Thursday, December 1st, in a single-vehicle crash. According to a news release, at about 7:39 AM Thursday the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North.
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Fr. John Doctor
Fr. John Doctor is the vice president of mission and ministry for Quincy University. He is also the spiritual director for Quincy Cursillo. J. Robert Gough talks to Fr. Doctor about Advent, campus ministry and Catholic retreats making their way back from the COVID shutdown. MRN This Week is furnished...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 2, 2022
Patrick J Curry, 33, 706 Madison St, Reckless Driving at N 23rd St and Kochs Ln on 11/16/2022. NTA 161. Jacob L Valencia, 38, 609 Washington St, FTA Trespassing at 712 Payson Ave. Lodged 161/130. Rachel L Kuhlmeier, 47, 3020 Lawrence Rd, FTA Violation of Stalking No Contact Order at...
kjfmradio.com
Louisiana Dairy Queen target of armed robbers
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Pike County Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte has issued the following report:. At 9:32pm on 2 December 2022 a 911 call was received from the Dairy Queen in Louisiana. A Louisiana Police Officer responded to learn that an armed robbery had taken place. Sheriff’s Deputies respond to the scene. The store had closed at 9pm and the owner was the only person in the building. He was mopping when 2 masked males entered the door at the rear of the building.
