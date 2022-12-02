ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnjay and Rich

PAYTON'S PREDICTIONS

By Payton Whitmore
 4 days ago

Aries

Something you've been waiting for has been put off once again. It might be that the order form got lost or that there was some unforeseeable delay in sending it to you. Even with your mild-mannered Aries temper, you're beginning to get a little irked! Sit tight. All will be resolved shortly.

Taurus

Get outside and get moving today! If you can manage to take the day off, this would be a good time to release some energy. You will find your life greatly enhanced if you find something physical to be passionate about.

Gemini

Devote the day to your people. You might argue that it's too hard to find the time to give them the attention they deserve and that you don't have time for yourself, much less anyone else. You need to get outside of yourself and stop being so selfish when it comes to your time.

Cancer

A friend or family member is slowly poisoning your relationship. A misunderstanding between the two of you will ultimately prove beneficial in the long run. Today would be a good day to send a text to the person in question.

Leo

You've been a social butterfly lately! The sociable phase you're currently in demands a great deal of energy. You're attracted to some of your new acquaintances but irritated by others. One in particular is going to cause you some real anxiety today. You have two choices. Either abandon your new group of friends entirely or expel the person who's causing you trouble.

Virgo

Your thin skin feels even thinner than usual today. If you happen to witness a violent outburst in the street, at work, or online… don't let it freak you out. As one of the few remaining guardians of the world's dwindling reserves of kindness, you have a responsibility.

Libra

People sometimes say that you're a little aggressive in your approach... But today you feel a little tired of leading the charge on the battlefield. You can learn a lot from your friends who can teach you to think of things in relative terms without allowing yourself to become emotionally involved in every situation. Try to relax for a change!

Scorpio

You may be a bit oversensitive today. It's possible that you’re going to be irritable and conflicted as you begin to suspect that long-term projects may not be finished. There is likely a good reason that you've been unable to complete that project you undertook several months ago. Advice from your friends should steer you in the right direction.

Sagittarius

There's no point in trying to make sense of today. Much of what happens occurs on an unconscious level and defies any rational explanation. You may have had a dream last night worthy of professional interpretation. If you can bear turning off your intellect, this could be a very profitable day for you.

Capricorn

This is a confusing period for all of us. Some people become more rigid than ever because they resist dramatic change. They try to hold on to tradition. Your Capricorn sensitivity makes you very receptive to the past, but current conditions should inspire you to let go of some of your convictions.

Aquarius

The planets are shaking you in the hopes of ridding you of your old objectives to make way for new growth. You feel doubt where once there was only certainty. When you consider the worst that can happen, it may help you to realize that what you're clinging to really isn't all that important. It's time to let go and start over.

Pisces

You aren't the only one who can solve your problems. Trust that there are others who are capable of understanding. Those who want to help you are motivated only by love, with no ulterior motives. It's in your nature to be skeptical, but these people do exist so get out of your head!

