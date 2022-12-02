Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
Shoppers ‘Found the Fountain of Youth’ With This Neck Firming Cream That Delivers ‘Noticeable Results’ in a Week & It’s 25% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are plenty of neck creams on beauty shelves, finding one that stands up to wrinkles, lines, and loss of volume in the neck’s skin is actually an arduous task. Many formulas promise results and renewed skin in weeks, only to fall short. Luckily, shoppers found a neck-firming cream that’s 25 percent off when you use the code CHEER25 at checkout. The Dermelect Self Esteem Neck Firming Cream has glowing reviews from shoppers that can’t get enough of the...
Review: Act+Acre Puts Scalp and Hair Health First
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The quest for resilient hair has led us down many paths. We’ve recently been talking about hair retention, repairing damaged hair, dandruff control, and product subscriptions for treating hair loss. But over the last few weeks, we’ve been digging Act+Acre’s approach to removing 95% of scalp and hair build-up and it’s all about their cold Cold Processed method. “What the heck is ‘Cold Processed,'” you ask? Well, Act+Acre is calling this proprietary method “the future” for manufacturing hair products. This product method,...
'I Was Skeptical of the Always Pan, But It Really Is Worth It—Here’s Why'
For years, I’d seen the Our Place Always Pan pop up just about everywhere. It was on the Instagram feeds of my favorite influencers, advertised on the websites I read, and listed as a can’t-fail option in the gift guides I scoured every holiday season. But I was...
Keke Palmer Had The Best Response To Trolls Who Called Her "Ugly" In A Makeup-Free Photo
"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."
Comments / 0