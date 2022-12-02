ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
SheKnows

Shoppers ‘Found the Fountain of Youth’ With This Neck Firming Cream That Delivers ‘Noticeable Results’ in a Week & It’s 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are plenty of neck creams on beauty shelves, finding one that stands up to wrinkles, lines, and loss of volume in the neck’s skin is actually an arduous task. Many formulas promise results and renewed skin in weeks, only to fall short. Luckily, shoppers found a neck-firming cream that’s 25 percent off when you use the code CHEER25 at checkout. The Dermelect Self Esteem Neck Firming Cream has glowing reviews from shoppers that can’t get enough of the...
SPY

Review: Act+Acre Puts Scalp and Hair Health First

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The quest for resilient hair has led us down many paths. We’ve recently been talking about hair retention, repairing damaged hair, dandruff control, and product subscriptions for treating hair loss. But over the last few weeks, we’ve been digging Act+Acre’s approach to removing 95% of scalp and hair build-up and it’s all about their cold Cold Processed method. “What the heck is ‘Cold Processed,'” you ask? Well, Act+Acre is calling this proprietary method “the future” for manufacturing hair products. This product method,...

